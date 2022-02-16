Philips 2022 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Philips has unveiled its 2022 TV line-up, and there's plenty to get excited about. From enhanced Ambilight to new 4K MiniLED and OLED EX displays, the Amsterdam-based brand has gone all-out in an attempt to top its excellent 2021 TV line-up.

Last year's Philips OLED806 won 'Product of the Year' at the What Hi-Fi? Awards, so we're excited to see how its successor, the 807, matches up.

Elsewhere, Philips has gone big on gaming features including 120Hz, HDMI 2.1, VRR and a new ‘Game Bar’ menu.

Exact pricing for the Philips 2022 TV lineup is still TBC , but here's a good overview of the new technology Philips has introduced for 2022, followed by a rundown of every new model announced so far.

OLED EX displays

The headline news is that Philips has introduced cutting-edge OLED EX panels to its 2022 TV lineup. The LG-made panels are said offer "a 30% increase in light output" compared to regular OLED panels.

OLED EX (an acronym of 'Evolution' and 'eXperience') uses deuterium gas and proprietary algorithm-based ‘EX Technology’ to boost brightness by predicting the usage amount of each individual diode based on your viewing habits. This apparently enables the screen to 'more accurately express the details and colours of the video content being played'.

As deuterium is more efficient and stable compared to the hydrogen elements used in OLEDs, it has a longer lifespan and requires less cooling meaning that overall panel thickness can be reduced still further. As a result Philips' 2022 flagship TV, the OLED807, is said to boast a "razor thin, zero bezel design".

Science aside, all you really need to know is that OLED EX should deliver deeper blacks and richer colours. When combined with four-sided Ambilight, it's sure to give the Philips 2022 TV lineup some extra sparkle.

Next-gen MiniLED TV

Last year, Philips, Samsung, LG and others launched their first MiniLED TVs. MiniLED is a new backlight technology that uses a significantly smaller type of light-emitting diode. More of them can be crammed into the average screen, so MiniLED TVs tend to have more individual dimming zones and improved contrast.

New for 2022 is the Philips 9507. The company's high-end MiniLED TV features a 4K 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support that adds VRR (variable refresh rate) and a low latency mode. It sounds like a great option for gamers, but we look forward to confirming that later in the year.

New gaming features

Philips's 2021 OLED and Mini LED TVs feature two full-speed (48Gbps) HDMI 2.1 connections, plus support for 4K@120Hz (also known as HFR), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel).

This year, the company is going even further to bolster its gaming credentials with a new 'Game Bar' menu that allows gamers to tweak the picture whilst a game is in progress. The OLED807 even has presets for different genres of games (First-Person Shooter, Role-Playing Game, etc). Input lag for some models is said to be an exceptionally low 9ms.

New 6th Gen P5 AI processor

Tech fans expect faster, smarter gadgets every year so it's no surprise that Philips has treated its latest TVs to a new processing chip, the 6th Gen P5 AI.

The new chip boasts the company's most advanced Ambient Intelligence – tech that monitors the ambient light level within the room and continually adjusts brightness, gamma and colour in real time to ensure that all content looks its best at all times.

The 6th Gen P5 AI also allows users to toggle between Eye Care, Dark Detail Optimization or Colour Temperature Optimization modes. The company's 2022 OLED TVs also get a new version of AI Auto Film Mode, which provides seven smart picture modes including Filmmaker Mode.

It's also worth noting that all of the firm's 2022 Ambilight TVs continue to offer the full range of HDR formats, so that's Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ (including HDR10+ Adaptive). New for 2022 is the addition of IMAX Enhanced support.

Improved Ambilight

Ambilight is a proprietary Philips technology that extends the onscreen action onto the wall around the TV in the form of coloured light. Not only does it look fabulous, it increases perceived contrast and draws the eye more effectively into the action. If you can't tell, we're big fans.

Most of Philips' 2022 OLED and MiniLED TVs feature a new and improved four-sided Ambilight system that promises "increased colour detail and accuracy for a totally immersive viewing experience".

Details are still thin on the ground, but we look forward to testing the system later in the year. Any improvement on this already-excellent feature is surely welcome.

Android TV 11 and DTS Play-Fi

Philips has stayed loyal to the Android TV platform for a few years now, so it won't surprise you to hear that the company's 2022 smart TVs get the most recent version – Android TV 11. This features both Google Assistant Built-in, via push to talk on the remote, and Works with Alexa compatibility.

It's also worth noting that the new OLED807 is one of the first TVs to support DTS Play-Fi Home Theatre. The tech allows you to integrate your TV into a Play-Fi wireless surround speaker system, and use your TV's built-in speakers as a dedicated centre channel. Pretty clever.

Philips 2022 TV range breakdown

So that's the technology Philips is introducing in 2022 – but what about the specific models? Below, you'll find every new model announced so far along with the most pertinent specs. We don't have exact pricing information yet but we'll update this page as and when it's released.

Philips OLED807 OLED TV

The OLED807 is Philips' top dog for 2022 (so far). It features an OLED EX display that promises 30% more brightness compared to a standard OLED, not to mention the firm's top picture performance and gaming features.

The 807 is available in 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes, all of which have a "razor thin" bezel and a built-in 70W 2.1-channel sound system with a rear-facing bass driver. Premium touches include a swivel stand mount (up to 65-inches) and a luxurious leather-wrapped remote control that sports backlit keys.

Philips says the OLED807 will go on sale in the "first half" of 2022.

Philips OLED807 specs:

Display type: OLED EX

OLED EX Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-inch

48-, 55-, 65-, 77-inch Processor: 6th Gen P5 AI

6th Gen P5 AI Ambilight: Four sides

Four sides Sound: 70W 2.1ch sound system

70W 2.1ch sound system 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 11

Philips OLED807 prices:

Philips 48OLED807 – £TBC

Philips 55OLED807 – £TBC

Philips 65OLED807 – £TBC

Philips 77OLED807 – £TBC

Philips OLED707 OLED TV

The Philips OLED707 has the same OLED panel, same 70W speaker system and same P5 AI processor as the flagship 807 (above). However, its Ambilight system is three-sided rather than four-sided.

That step down in immersion will likely deliver a step down in price, but that's yet to be confirmed. This model also misses out on the swanky leather remote control. And while the flagship 807 sits on a premium 'T-bar' pedestal, the 707 makes do with dainty 'stick' feet.

The OLED707 comes in three sizes: 48-, 55- and 65-inches.

Philips OLED707 specs:

Display type: OLED EX

OLED EX Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 48-, 55-, 65-inch

48-, 55-, 65-inch Processor: 6th Gen P5 AI

6th Gen P5 AI Ambilight: Four sides

Four sides Sound: 70W, 2.1ch sound system

70W, 2.1ch sound system 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 11

Philips OLED707 prices:

Philips 48OLED707 – £TBC

Philips 55OLED707 – £TBC

Philips 65OLED707 – £TBC

Philips 9507 4K MiniLED TV

Philips entered the MiniLED market in 2021 with the 9000 series. It's sticking with the tech for 2022, hence the new 9507 – a promising panel available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes.

The beauty of MiniLED is that it delivers incredible brightness and near-OLED black levels which, all things being equal, makes for a more vibrant picture than you'd expect from a standard LED LCD TV.

Panel aside, the 9507's feature set looks to be almost identical to that of the OLED807: four-sided Ambilight, 70W 2.1 speaker system, Android TV 11 and full support for HDR (including Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and IMAX Enhanced). You also get the top-of-the-line gaming features, including HDMI 2.1, VRR and auto low latency.

If Philips' flagship OLED turns out to be out of your budget, this high-end MiniLED TV could be a tempting trade-off between performance and price.

Philips 9507 specs:

Display type: MiniLED

MiniLED Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 55-, 65-, 75-inch

55-, 65-, 75-inch Processor: 6th Gen P5 AI

6th Gen P5 AI Ambilight: Three sides

Three sides Sound: 70W, 2.1ch

70W, 2.1ch 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 11

Philips 9507 prices:

Philips 55PML9507 – £TBC

Philips 65PML9507 – £TBC

Philips 75PML9507 – £TBC

Philips 8807 'The One' 4K LED TV

Philips created 'The One' TV in 2019, pitching it as a mid-range model for mainstream TV buyers who want a decent, future-proof set at an affordable price.

The fourth-generation version – 2022's 8807 – is a 4K Android TV with three-sided Ambilight. It makes do with the company's 5th Gen P5 picture processing engine but packs in plenty of gaming features (HDMI eARC, VRR support for 4K@120Hz and the new 'Game Bar' menu are all included).

Sound is handled by 20W twin downward-firing speakers, and there's the option of a matching 3.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar (B8507). The 8807 is available in six sizes including an 86-inch whopper, making this model the largest Philips TV to date.

Philips 8807 specs:

Display type: LED

LED Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 86-inch

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 86-inch Processor: 5th Gen P5

5th Gen P5 Ambilight: Three sides

Three sides Sound: 2.0ch, 20W

2.0ch, 20W 4K@120Hz: Yes

Yes VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 11

Philips 8807 prices:

Philips 43PUS8807 – £TBC

Philips 50PUS8807 – £TBC

Philips 55PUS8807 – £TBC

Philips 65PUS8807 – £TBC

Philips 75PUS8807 – £TBC

Philips 86PUS8807 – £TBC

Philips 8507 4K LED TV

You can think of the 8507 as a 'lite' version of The One (above). It offers a similar spec but makes do with a 60Hz display, so it may not be the best choice for keen gamers. Elsewhere, picture processing drops to the Pixel Precise Ultra HD, which has 25% less power than the 5th Gen P5.

The 8507 comes in four sizes – there's no 86-inch showstopper here – and the remote lacks a QWERTY pad. Neither of which are likely to keep the average buyer awake at night.

Philips 8507 specs:

Display type: LED

LED Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 43-, 50-, 58-, 65-inches

43-, 50-, 58-, 65-inches Processor: Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Pixel Precise Ultra HD Ambilight: Three sides

Three sides Sound: 2.0ch, 20W

2.0ch, 20W 4K@120Hz: No

No VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: Yes

Yes eARC: Yes

Yes Operating system: Android TV 11

Philips 8507 prices:

Philips 43PUS8507 – £TBC

Philips 50PUS8507 – £TBC

Philips 58PUS8507 – £TBC

Philips 65PUS8507 – £TBC

Philips 8007 4K LED TV

The 8007 is Philips' entry-level Ambilight TV for 2022. It offers a 4K 60Hz LED panel, Pixel Precise Ultra HD processing and three-sided Ambilight.

It offers strong HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision) but gaming features seem to have taken a hit. HDMI 2.1 is present but there's no eARC or Auto Low Latency Mode. What's more, resolution maxes out at 4K@60Hz so games won't run as smoothly as they might (if played at 4K@120Hz).

Android TV is also absent. Instead, this model uses the 'Saphi' operating system often found on Philips' more affordable European TVs. This could limit the number of streaming apps, but it's too early to say for sure.

If you want the 2022 line-up's cheapest Ambilight TV, this looks like it.

Philips 8007 specs:

Display type: LED

LED Resolution: 4K

4K Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 70-, 75-inch

43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 70-, 75-inch Processor: Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Pixel Precise Ultra HD Ambilight: Three sides

Three sides Sound: 2.0ch, 20W

2.0ch, 20W 4K@120Hz: No

No VRR: Yes

Yes ALLM: No

No eARC: No

No Operating system: Saphi

Philips 8007 prices:

Philips 43PUS8007 – £TBC

Philips 50PUS8007 – £TBC

Philips 55PUS8007 – £TBC

Philips 65PUS8007 – £TBC

Philips 70PUS8007 – £TBC

Philips 75PUS8007 – £TBC

Philips 6707 HD LED TV

With the 6707 we move into Philips' 2022 HD range. There are lots of cheap 4K TV deals around right now, but if they don't interest you this HD panel could be just the job.

The 6707 only comes in one size: 39 inches. There's no Ambilight system and smarts are provided by Android TV 10 rather than Android TV 11. Still, this could be a good option for a guest room or an office... if the price is right.

Philips 6707 specs:

Display type: LED

LED Resolution: HD

HD Sizes: 39-inch

39-inch Processor: Pixel Plus HD

Pixel Plus HD Ambilight: N/A

N/A Sound: 2.0ch, 12W

2.0ch, 12W 4K@120Hz: No

No VRR: No

No ALLM: No

No eARC: No

No Operating system: Android TV 10

Philips PUS6707 prices:

Philips 39PHS6707 – £TBC

Philips 5537 HD LED TV

The 24-inch 5537 is similar to the 6706 (above), except that it's not 'smart'. It does have a built-in digital tuner, though, plus a couple of standard HDMI ports.

If you're after something cheap 'n' cheerful for a kitchen counter, the 5537 could be one to consider.

Philips 5537 specs:

Display type: LED

LED Resolution: HD

HD Sizes: 24-inch

24-inch Processor: Pixel Plus HD

Pixel Plus HD Ambilight: N/A

N/A Sound: 2.0ch, 6W

2.0ch, 6W 4K@120Hz: No

No VRR: No

No ALLM: No

No eARC: No

No Operating system: N/A

Philips 5537 prices:

Philips 24PHS5537 – £TBC

Philips 5527 HD LED TV

The 5527 seems to be 32-inch version of the 5537 (above). The spec sheet points to one slight difference when it comes to audio output: a 10W mono speaker versus 6W stereo speakers.

Philips 5527 specs:

Display type: LED

LED Resolution: HD

HD Sizes: 32-inch

32-inch Processor: Pixel Plus HD

Pixel Plus HD Ambilight: N/A

N/A Sound: 10W

10W 4K@120Hz: No

No VRR: No

No ALLM: No

No eARC: No

No Operating system: N/A

Philips 5527 prices:

Philips 32PHS5527 – £TBC

Philips 5507 HD LED TV

The specs suggest that the 5507 is the same as the 5527 (above), except with a black bezel rather than silver.

There's no smart OS and no HDMI 2.1 – just the two standard HDMI ports. It comes in three sizes: 24-, 32- and 43-inches.

Philips 5507 specs:

Display type: LED

LED Resolution: HD

HD Sizes: 24-, 32-, 43-inch

24-, 32-, 43-inch Processor: Pixel Plus HD

Pixel Plus HD Ambilight: N/A

N/A Sound: 6W (24-inch) / 10W (32-inch) / 16W (43-inch)

6W (24-inch) / 10W (32-inch) / 16W (43-inch) 4K@120Hz: No

No VRR: No

No ALLM: No

No eARC: No

No Operating system: N/A

Philips 5507 prices:

Philips 24PHS5507 – £TBC

Philips 32PHS5507 – £TBC

Philips 43PHS5507 – £TBC

