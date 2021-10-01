Patriots vs Buccaneers live stream and how to watch NFL

It's game on at the Gillette Stadium as Tom Brady makes a monumental return to New England as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Brady is just 68 yards off the all-time record for the most passing yards in history, so Sunday's clash is not to be missed. Make sure you know how to watch a New England Patriots vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places!

Canadian NFL fans can stream Patriots vs Buccaneers free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. It's also available for free on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial for Australians. Canadians and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

The Buccaneers (2-1) will be keen to get a win under their belts after last week's 34-24 loss to the Rams – a defeat that broke the Bucs' 10-game winning streak. As ever, all eyes will be on Tom Brady who is on the verge of breaking the record for the most passing yards, set by former Saints QB Drew Brees, who clocked up a total of 80,358 yards.

The Patriots (1-2) will be seeking a win over Brady's Buccaneers after losing 28-13 to New Orleans Saints at home last Sunday. Once the Pats fans have stopped booing their erstwhile star player, they'll not doubt be cheering even louder for rookie quarterback Mac Jones who impressed on his New England debut, finishing 29-of-39 for 281 yards. Can the Pats put Brady in his place? As coach Bill Belichick said after last week's loss: "There's no magic sauce here. Just have to go back to work and do better."

It's a 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT / 1.20am BST kick-off at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, 3rd October. Read on for more details on how to watch a Patriots vs Buccaneers live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Patriots vs Buccaneers live stream for free

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including Patriots vs Buccaneers – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

The DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Another option is Kayo Sports. The Aussie sports streaming service is showing the Patriots vs Buccaneers game, and it offers a 14-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. After that, prices start at AU$25 per month.

Kayo Sports streams up to six NFL games each week, and offers loads more live sports, including F1, cricket, Major League Baseball, and Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL Championship soccer.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports if you're not in Oz when the game's on.

Watch a Patriots vs Buccaneers live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy an NFL live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Watch a Patriots vs Buccaneers live stream in the USA

In the US, Sunday's Patriots vs Buccaneers game will air nationwide on NBC, with kick-off set for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT.

You can also catch the game on NBC's live streaming service Peacock TV, which offers costs $4.99 per month.

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video. One solution is Fubo TV, the cable replacement service.

Sling TV is generally another good option for NFL fans. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (just not the CBS ones). For what you do get though, it's an absolute bargain.

Watch a Patriots vs Buccaneers live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football.

New England Patriots vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers is being shown on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday night/Monday morning. The kick-off is set for 1.20am Monday, 4th October.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). New users get a free 7-day trial.

However you decide to tune in, don't forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

Watch a Patriots vs Buccaneers live stream in Australia

New England Patriots vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers is being shown on ESPN, which is available though cable giant Foxtel. Kick-off is set for 10.20am AEST on Sunday morning.

If you don't have cable, Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia, as it carries ESPN. Subscriptions start at AU$25 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Remember, Kayo is only available within Australia, so if you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your account.