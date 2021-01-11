Palmeiras vs River Plate live stream: watch the Copa Libertadores semi-final for free

River Plate have it all to do if they're to turn around their disastrous first-leg home defeat in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores. The Buenos Aires team are 3-0 down on aggregate and will need something special on Tuesday night. Make sure you know how to watch a Palmeiras vs River Plate free live stream wherever you are in the world.

River had been the favourites for the tie ahead of the first game but Palmeiras proved lethal on the road. The stats tell that the Brazilians were two up when River playmaker Jorge Carrascal saw red and things turned from bad to almost irretrievable but the real story is that the Argentines were outplayed and outpaced.

Free live stream UK football fans can watch a Palmeiras vs River Plate live stream free on the BBC through BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or by using the red button. Make sure to use a VPN if you're a UK citizen trying to from abroad. In the US, cable subscribers can watch on BeInSports or without cable on FuboTV. DAZN offers paid access in parts of Europe.

Palmeiras rested most of the team in their league match at the weekend, leaving the obvious prediction that they'll name an unchanged side as they look to lift their second Copa after their victory in 1999.

As for River, Los Millionarios will need a change of attitude more than personnel. Defender Rojas may be dropped for the second leg. A change of formation could see the more all-round midfielder Bruno Zuculini come in for Carrascal or we may see a young attacker given the chance instead.

Fans in Brazil and Argentina can watch this second leg semi at 21.30 local time on Tuesday 12th Janaury. For those in the UK, kick-off is at a rather late 00.30 GMT first thing on Wednesday morning, and those in the US can enjoy the fixture at a fairly civilized 19.30 ET.

Read on to find out how to watch a Palmeiras vs River Plate free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Palmeiras vs River Plate live stream for free

The BBC has the rights to air the Copa Libertadores final and semi-finals in the UK and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN.

Palmeiras vs River Plate will be available on UK TVs using the Red Button or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

You can also watch a Palmeiras vs River Plate live stream on the BBC Sport website too using any smart device.

Watch a Palmeiras vs River Plate live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to watch it when outside your own country without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Palmeiras vs River Plate live stream free in the US

BeIn Sports is the rights holder for Palmeiras vs River Plate and the rest of the Copa Libertadores for the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. You can subscribe to the channel through your cable or satellite provider in the US and watch online too through the BeIn Sports Connect player.

Those without cable can pick up BeIn Sports through both Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Palmeiras vs River Plate live stream in Europe

Eurosport and DAZN split the majority of the Copa Libertadores TV rights across Europe and you can watch the coverage for a relatively low monthly subscription fee through the DAZN app and the Eurosport Player.

For those in Albania, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, it's Eurosport. Viewers in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland need DAZN. People watching in France will need Canal+ and for Portugal it's Sport TV.

Don't forget, of course, that if you're a UK national trying to watch from one of these nations, it's cheapest to access the free live stream on the BBC instead, by using a VPN.

Copa Libertadores fixtures

Times are in GMT and ET.

Tuesday 5th January

River Plate 3-0 Palmeiras (1st leg, semi)

Wednesday 6th January

Boca Juniors 0-0 Santos (1st leg, semi)

Tuesday 12th January

Palmeiras vs River Plate (2nd leg semi) - BBC Sport - (00.30 Weds morning GMT, 19.30 ET)

Wednesday 13th January

Santos vs Boca Juniors (2nd leg, semi) - BBC Sport (22.30 GMT, 17.30 ET)



Saturday 30th January

Copa Libertadores Final TBC