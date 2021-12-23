Packers vs Browns live stream and how to watch Christmas Day NFL from anywhere

Cleveland Browns lock horns with Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in a Christmas Day NFL match-up that has all the makings of a classic. With Aaron Rodgers' Packers on the verge of securing the NFC North title, no quarter will be given. Kick-off is at 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch a Packers vs Browns live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places – we'll show you how with a VPN below.

Packers vs Browns live stream: Date: Saturday 25th Dec 2021 Time: 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm GMT / 7.30am AEST (Sun) Venue: Lambeau Field, Wisconsin Free stream trial: Kayo Sports (Australia) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US streams: Sling| FuboTV UK streams: Now | NFL Game Pass

Australian NFL fans can stream Packers vs Browns free on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial. Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

There are two games on the schedule for Christmas Day 2021: Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals. Both are a big deal – and only the eighth and ninth games to be played on Christmas Day since 2010.

The covid-ravaged Cleveland Browns (7-7) are currently bottom of AFC North and struggling to stay in the race for an AFC Wild Card. Their season hangs on the health of their players including star QB Baker Mayfield, who was part of the first wave of Browns players to test positive for COVID-19 a week ago. Fingers crossed he's back to face Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau this week.

The Packers (11-3) are currently sitting pretty at the top of the NFC North – but they'll want to crush Cleveland to stave off red-hot rivals such as Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and LA Rams, all of whom are in the running for the NFC's No.1 seed. The Packers might have struggled to run the ball against the Ravens last week, but the Browns' covid concerns could leave the field wide open for Rodgers.

It's a 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm GMT kick-off on Christmas Day. Read on for more details on how to watch a Packers vs Browns live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Packers vs Browns live stream for free

Those in Australia can watch the Packers vs Browns for free with a Kayo Sports free trial.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial, enjoy the game, and then either cancel or continue to enjoy all the great sports on the platform for as long as you like.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Kayo Sports is the home of UFC, boxing, NBA, cricket and a total of 50 different live and on demand sports competitions, including the NFL. Sign-up for 14 days for free. Cancel at anytime. No contract. Just lots of sport. It's AU$25 thereafter. You can watch online or on. any one of the Kayo apps on smart TVs, tablets, mobiles, games consoles and media streaming devices.

Watch a Packers vs Browns live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Packers vs Browns live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Watch a Packers vs Browns live stream in the USA

In the US, Packers vs Browns game will air nationwide on Fox, with kick-off set for 4.30pm ET on 25th December.

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video. One solution is Fubo TV, the cable replacement service.

FuboTV is the best streaming service available for NFL fans. At $65 a month it isn't cheap but you do get access to almost every premium channel you can think of, including a huge amount of live sports.

Sling TV is generally another good option for NFL fans. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (just not the CBS ones). For what you do get though, it's an absolute bargain.

Catch almost every NFL game with Sling TV. Better still, grab a month-long trial of Sling Orange or Blue for just $10 (first month only). It's $35 each month afterwards, but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Watch a Packers vs Browns live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football. Packers vs Browns is being shown on Sky Sports NFL.

Don't have Sky? Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Packers vs Browns with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Get access to all the remaining NFL games in the season in HD for just 99p per week. That includes the playoffs. and divisionals too. Extended highlights also available and all across multiple devices.

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). At this stage of the season, though, it's just £50 or 99p per week for the 7-day passes.

However you decide to tune in, don't forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

Watch a Packers vs Browns live stream Canada

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including Packers vs Browns – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

DAZN Canada has the rights to stream every NFL game of the season, as well as UFC, Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, combat sports, and much more. Try it free for 30 days. It's CA$20 a month thereafter. Cancel at any time.

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles.

Another option is Kayo Sports. The Aussie sports streaming service is showing the Packers vs Browns game, and it offers a 14-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. After that, prices start at AU$25 per month.

Kayo Sports streams up to six NFL games each week, and offers loads more live sports, including F1, cricket, Major League Baseball, and Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL Championship soccer.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports if you're not in Oz when the game's on.