New Zealand vs Australia live stream 2021: how to watch 5th T20I cricket

The fifth and final match of the T20I series between New Zealand and Australia is all set at the Westpac Stadium. With the series tied at 2-2, cricket fans are in for a thrilling decider. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs Australia T20i live stream Date: 6/7th March 2021 Start time: 11pm GMT Saturday night / 12pm NZDT Sunday morning Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington, NZ US stream : ESPN+ ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month)

The first two matches of this series took place in Christchurch and Dunedin, both of which turned out to be happy hunting grounds for New Zealand. The Kiwis won the first by 53 runs and the second by 4 runs.

Australia found their form and fought back to win the 3rd T20I international by 64 runs and keep the series alive. The tourists went onto secure the 4th match by 50 runs to force a decider and leave New Zealand pondering their lowest score ever in a T20 international.

Can Aaron Finch – now confirmed as the captain of Australia's T20 World Cup side – seal a remarkable comeback? Or will New Zealand bounce back from two humiliating defeats to take the finale of this sensational five-match series?

The final match takes place on the same pitch at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington this Sunday, 7th March. It'll be played behind closed doors due to New Zealand introducing new Covid-19 restrictions.

The action start at 11pm Saturday night UK time (9am AEST / 12pm NZDT on Sunday). Read on below to find out how you can catch every second of the fifth New Zealand vs Australia T20I, wherever you are in the world.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream for only $4.99

Streaming service ESPN+ has the rights to broadcast all five matches of this T20I series. Better yet, a subscription to ESPN+ costs just $4.99 a month. There's no lock-in contract, so if you find yourself on a sticky wicket you can cancel at any time. Howzat?!

Of course, ESPN+ is only available within the United States. Stuck outside the US this week? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream as if you were back home in the States. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The ESPN+ app is available on a host of devices including: laptops, desktops, Android/Apple smartphones, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation and Xbox.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant T20I cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the New Zealand vs Australia T20I test series in Australia. You can catch the fifth and final T20I match – as well as a host of other sport – live and on-demand through Kayo Sports.

A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's even a 14-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream in the UK

BT Sport has has the exclusive rights show every second of this top-notch T20I series in the UK.

Don't fancy signing a lengthy contract with BT TV? BT Sport offers a no strings monthly pass, which costs £25 per month. It lets you stream all four BT Sport channels via smartphone (Android/iOS), Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Now TV and selected games consoles.

It's only available within the UK but you can access your BT Sport account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN since it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from just £10

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you're already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add five BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream in India

Fancode has the exclusive rights to stream Australia's tour of New Zealand in India. The streaming service promises ad-free coverage in HD quality. You'll need to download Fancode's iOS or Android app. You can even Chromecast the action to your TV.

A monthly subscription to Fancode costs R99 – less than one U.S. dollar – and includes a number of T20I cricket clashes plus selected Bundesliga football games.

It's only available within India but you can access your Fancode account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN since it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.