Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2 live stream and how to watch the world bantamweight title fight for free – start time, card

Two and a half years on from a contest voted fight of the year by no poorer judge than The Ring magazine, Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire return to the squared circle with four versions of the world bantamweight title on the line. Ring walks are expected at approximately 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST on Tuesday 7th June. The fight is available for free in the UK and available for cord cutters in the States. Make sure you know how to watch a Inoue vs Donaire 2 free live stream from wherever you are. Let's get ready to rumble!

If you missed Inoue v Donaire 1 in November 2019, then get yourself onto YouTube before Tuesday's big fight, because you're in for a treat. Both men enjoyed success, but it was Inoue who came out on top by unanimous decision. This fight is as big as it gets down in the lighter weight divisions and is not one to be missed.

Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) is up there in the pound-for-pound lists with Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury and Terrence Crawford thanks to a combination of freakish power for his weight and supreme ring generalship. Nicknamed The Monster, the 29-year-old Japanese is an unbeaten three-weight world champion who won the 2018-19 World Boxing Super Series, defeating Emmanuel Rodriguez en route to the final with Nonito Donaire.

Inoue dropped Donaire in their first fight in the 11th round to get the decision, but had to work as hard as he ever has before or since to win. No one has been able to test Inoue in the three fights since, which makes this rematch all the more fascinating.

Nonito Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) is a four-weight world champion and brings his WBC strap to the party for this mouthwatering rematch. The Filipino Flash inflicted a bad cut over Inoue's right eye in the pair's last fight and inflicted a fractured orbital bone and a broken nose too. One of only three men to go the distance with Inoue in the Japanese's professional career, Donaire has the tools and heart to make life very difficult for the pound-for-pound contender.

The fight takes place over 12 rounds in the bantamweight division at the Super Arena, Saitama, Japan. Boxing fans will be treated to a packed card featuring Naoya Inoue's younger brother Takuma, who faces on Gakuya Furuhashi for the WBO Asia Pacific and Japanese super bantamweight titles, and Andy Hiraoka vs Shun Akaiwa for Hiraoka's Japanese Super Lightweight title.

Tuesday's big fight is available in the US on ESPN+. In the UK, promoter Top Rank's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) will be showing the fight for free. Make sure you know how to watch a Inoue vs Donaire 2 live stream from where you are.

Good news! Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch Inoue vs Donaire 2 on promoter Top Rank's YouTube channel (opens in new tab). Even better, it seems that the repeat of the 2019 Fight of the Year is going to be free to air, with no subscription fees needed in Blighty. It's in the middle of the working day on Tuesday afternoon, so just make sure your boss can't see what you're up to.

Inoue vs Donaire 2 is available in the States on the ESPN+ streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $13.99 as part of a triple threat with Hulu and Disney+ too.

Sorry, Aussie fight fans – at the time of press, there was no news on whether the fight would be shown on a streaming service in Australia. That includes whether or not it will be possible to watch the show via Top Rank's YouTube channel.

Inoue vs Donaire 2 full card

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire – IBF, WBA, and WBC Bantamweight titles

Takuma Inoue vs Gakuya Furuhashi – WBO Asia Pacific and Japanese Super Bantamweight titles

Andy Hiraoka vs Shun Akaiwa – Japanese Super Lightweight title

Toshiya Ishii vs. Hikaru Fukunaga – Super Bantamweight

Kanamu Sakama vs. Fuki Ishigaki – Light Flyweight

Minori Okamura vs Kota Matsuno – Welterweight

Chihiro Iwashita vs Seiru Yamana – Super Featherweight