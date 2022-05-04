Mutua Madrid Open live stream 2022 and how to watch the Masters tennis online for free

The 2022 Madrid Open – the world-famous outdoor clay court showdown at La Caja Mágic – is underway. Novak Djokovic is through to the last 16 where he faces Andy Murray, while Rafael Nadal plays Miomir Kecmanović at 3pm BST today. Tennis fans in the UK and Ireland can stream every match live on Amazon Prime Video and new subscribers get a 30-day free trial. Brits trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to watch the 2022 Madrid Masters on Prime from outside the UK. Make sure you know how to watch a Madrid Open live stream wherever you are.

The Mutua Madrid Open takes place at one of the most spectacular venues in sport – the wood, iron and glass La Caja Mágica (aka The Magic Box). This year will be the 20th edition of the legendary WTA 1000 event.

Qualifying for the 2022 Madrid Open got underway on Tuesday 26th April, ahead of the first round matches, which run from Thursday 28th April to Saturday 7th May. Then it's the "hombres" and "mujeres" singles finals on Sunday 8th May. First prize for both titles is a cool €1,041,570.

Alexander Zverev won the trophy last year and will be back to defend his title against the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and wild card Andy Murray.

The women's side of the draw is looking promising, too. Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka went out early on. Britain's Emma Raducanu, who recently won her first ever clay court match at the Billie Jean King Cup, has fallen at the round of 16. Jabeur and Pegula are the two seeds left in at the quarter-final stage.

Tennis fans in the UK can watch free on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day trial. Make sure you know how to get a free Madrid Open live stream from wherever you are.

Madrid Open free live stream

(Image credit: Amazon)

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 Madrid Open tennis in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a use a VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch the Madrid Open for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video. The service costs £7.99/month or £79/year (Amazon Prime) or £5.99/month (Prime Video) after the first month but that trial period alone will be enough to enjoy the whole of the tournament for free!

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Video

Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream the 2022 Madrid Open tennis for free. Ace!

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch 2022 Madrid Open live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Madrid Open tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Madrid Open

Using a VPN for watching on Prime Video from anywhere is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Madrid Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and enjoy the Madrid Open live stream.

Watch a 2022 Madrid Open live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

The Tennis Channel has the rights to broadcast the 2022 Madrid Open in the United States. Subscription costs around $99 a year.

Cord-cutters can stream the Tennis Channel via Sling TV. You'll need to purchase the Sports Extra add on ($11 a month) on top of the Sling Orange Package ($35 a month). Not tried Sling before? Make sure you take advantage of the 50 percent off deal.

Cable cutting special offer Sling TV 50% off for the 2022 Madrid Open

Catch the tennis and much more with this 50 per cent off your first month of Sling TV. It's $35 a month thereafter (plus $11 a month for the Sport Extra add-on) should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

2022 Madrid Open live stream in Australia

You can watch all the Madrid Open tennis live on ESPN International, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a 14-day free trial.

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.

Madrid Open 2022 | Free 14-day Kayo trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the the tennis. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel any time. Ace!

2022 Madrid Open schedule

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Diario de Madrid - Diario de Madrid - Arrancan las negociaciones para la permanencia del Mutua Madrid Open más allá de 2021, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76683151 (Cropped 16:9))

Qualifying: Tuesday, 26th April 2022

First round: Thursday, 28th April 2022

Main Draw: Sunday, 1st May 2022

Finals: Sunday, 8th May 2022