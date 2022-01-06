Masters live stream 2022 and how to watch the snooker for free

The Masters – part of snooker's Triple Crown series – returns to London's Alexandra Palace on 9th January 2022. Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and defending champion Yan Bingtao will battle it out for The Masters title in front of a capacity crowd of 2200. UK fans can watch every session free on BBC iPlayer. Here's how to watch a 2022 Masters live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

2022 Masters live stream Date: 9th – 16th January 2022 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN EU stream: Eurosport Player (€6/month) US stream: DAZN ($20/month) Other territories: Matchroom Live

The Masters is a unique, non-ranking snooker tournament that started back in 1975. The format is simple: the 16 highest-ranked players in the world pot it out for the Paul Hunter trophy over the course of a week.

Last year, Yan Bingtao delighted 100 million Chinese snooker fans by winning the prestigious event on his debut. Bingtao completed an 10–8 victory over John Higgins in the final after hot favourite Judd Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

This time around, Judd Trump is once again favourite to win the trophy. Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, as well as Mark Selby and Neil Robertson, are also heavily fancied. The winner of the 2022 tournament will take home £250,000 in Masters prize money. The Rocket made the highest break (145) last year, earning himself a £15,000 bonus.

The tournament starts on Sunday 9th January 2022 at 1pm GMT. The quarter finals are set to start on Thursday 13th, before the semi finals on Saturday 15th. The 2022 Cazoo Masters Final is at 1pm on Sunday 16th January.

UK snooker fans can watch every session free on BBC iPlayer. Read on to find out how to watch a free 2022 Masters live stream from anywhere.

Watch a 2022 Masters live stream for free

Good news: BBC TV has the rights to air the 2022 Cazoo Masters in the UK. That means free and uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Want to enjoy the BBC's free snooker stream from abroad? UK nationals can access BBC iPlayer and BBC sport using a VPN. It's easy – just follow the steps below!

Watch the 2022 Masters live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Masters snooker rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saves you money! What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the snooker, you may wish to choose 'London' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 Masters live stream. Simple!

Watch the 2022 Masters live stream in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to stream The Masters 2022 across Europe. You can watch the coverage through the Eurosport Player for €6 a month.

Don't forget: UK snookers fans can watch free coverage on BBC iPlayer. UK nationals with a TV licence can BBC iPlayer from abroad using a VPN.

Watch the 2022 Masters live stream in USA and Canada

DAZN has the rights to stream the 2022 Cazoo Masters snooker tournament in the USA, Canada and Brazil. DAZN is available online, through your browser, and via the DAZN app.

Subscription to DAZN costs $19.99 a month / $99.99 a year.

Don't forget: if you're a UK national, it's cheaper to access the free live stream on the BBC instead, by using a VPN.

Watch the 2022 Masters live stream in China

China-based snooker fans can catch home favourite Yan Bingtao on CCTV-5. The state-owned broadcaster has the rights to most blue chip tournaments, including The Cazoo Masters, the 2022 World Snooker Championships and the 2022 China Open.

World Snooker has licensed digital rights in China to Rigour Media, so you might find a Masters live stream on one of Rigour's media platforms, such as Superstar Online.

Watch the 2022 Masters live stream in other territories

Snookers fans outside the main territories (UK, China, USA, Europe, Brazil, etc) can stream The Masters on Matchroom Live.

Depending on your location, subscription costs around £5 / $5 a month.

The 2022 Cazoo Masters draw & schedule

All times GMT

FIRST ROUND:

Sunday 9th January 2022

13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Mark Williams (Wal)

19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) v Anthony McGill (Sco)

Monday 10th January 2022

13:00 - John Higgins (Sco) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)

19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Tuesday 11th January 2022

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v Jack Lisowski (Eng)

19:00 - Mark Selby (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Wednesday 12th January 2022

13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) v Mark Allen (NI)

19:00 - Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Stuart Bingham (Eng)

QUARTER FINALS:

Thursday 13th January 2022

13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) or Mark Williams (Wal) v John Higgins (Sco) or Zhao Xintong (Chn)

19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) or Anthony McGill (Sco) v Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) or Jack Lisowski (Eng)

Friday 14th January 2022

13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) or Mark Allen (NI) v Kyren Wilson (Eng) or Stuart Bingham (Eng)

19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) or Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Mark Selby (Eng) or Stephen Maguire (Sco)

SEMI FINALS:

Saturday 15th January 2022

13:00 - TBC v TBC

19:00 - TBC v TBC

FINAL:

Sunday 16th January 2022

13:00 - TBC v TBC

19:00 - TBC v TBC