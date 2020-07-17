Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream: watch the FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Want to watch the Premier League big guns battle it an all-important trophy to show for the season? The game is free to watch on TV and online. Find out how to watch a Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream below.

The BBC has the exclusive rights to show the FA Cup semi-final in the UK and will stream the game live and for free on the BBC iPlayer online. UK license fee payers outside the country at the time of the game will need a VPN to access the free live stream, as BBC iPlayer is not available outside the UK.

Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final with a victory over Norwich, while Chelsea prevailed over Leicester. When the two teams met in the FA Cup final two years ago, Chelsea were victorious 1-0 thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty.

This season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have beaten Chelsea 4-0 in the Premier League, knocked their opponents out of the Carabao Cup and won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in February's league clash.

However, Solskjaer believes Chelsea have the upper hand, having had an extra 48 hours to rest and prepare for the big game. And with Man United currently just one point behind Chelsea in the league, it's shaping up to be a cracking tussle.

Should Man United win on Sunday, and holders Man City beat Arsenal in Saturday's semi-final game, football fans will be treated to the first all-Manchester final in FA Cup history.

Excited? Manchester United vs Chelsea kicks off at 6pm BST (British Summer Time) on Sunday 19th July at Wembley Stadium.

Watch a free Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to show Manchester United vs Chelsea in the UK and the good news is that it's showing the game for free on TV and the BBC iPlayer online platform. If you're a UK citizen and out of the country, don't forget to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer.

Football fans can also watch the FA Cup semi-final live on BBC One from 5.30pm on Sunday (kick off at 6pm).

Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: FA Cup)

UK citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Manchester United vs Chelsea in the US, as well as the FA Cup final and a host of English Football League games. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs from $4.99 per month.

