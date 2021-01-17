Liverpool vs Man United live stream: how to watch the football in 4K, team news, channel

Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial all make the XI for a United team playing it strong and safe. Liverpool make do with Jordan Henderson at the back with Joel Matip missing from the squad. Prepare for a crunching encounter at the top of the Premier League. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Live stream info. UK football fans will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in 4K. To watch in HD, non-Sky customers can purchase a Now TV pass. In the US, the game is on Peacock TV which costs just $4.99 per month for a glut of Premier League football games. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country.

The game is very much a test for this revitalised Manchester United team which hasn't lost in its last 13 league encounters. A win for the Red Devils would create a four-point lead in the Premier League. A Klopp-coloured victory reels their old foes back in and puts Liverpool in first.

United's excellent form has drawn them all the way up to the top of the table but there have been some bumps in cup competitions along the way. Losses to superior opposition, in the form of neighbours Manchester City and RB Leipzig, lie fresh on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's mind who sees this fixture against as an indicator of how good his side really are.

Luckily for United, they've not had too many real injury problems. Victor Lindelof recovers from his back problem in time to partner Harry Maguire at the back with the resurgent Eric Bailly in reserve on the bench. Further forward there's plenty of strength and threat with Pogba, Fernandes, Martial and Rashford. Edinson Cavani is set for a role as super sub if needed.

Liverpool, of course, have to cope without star defender Virgil van Dijk for the campaign which isn't helped much by the absence of Joe Gomez or Joel Matip. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are the makeshift defence for the day. Thiago, Wijnaldum and Shaqiri provide the drive from midfield with the usual three in front.

Nonetheless, this is a game that Liverpool would expect to win, were their fans allowed into the stadium. On a quiet night in Anfield, though, anything is possible. Can Jurgen Klopp lend the focus to his men that they'll need to put United away and rekindle their run for the title?

It's a 4.30pm GMT (11.30am ET) kick-off at Anfield this afternoon. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Man United and more for $4.99 per month

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21. That include's Sunday's Liverpool vs Manchester United crunch match.

You watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream all a host of other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month! It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.View Deal

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Liverpool vs Man United live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Liverpool vs Man United in 4K

Liverpool vs Man United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on Sunday.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Liverpool vs Man United live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass £9.99

Enjoy a day of Sky Sports on your TV or opt for a month instead for £34 including the HD picture and surround sound boost.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Liverpool vs Man United with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

