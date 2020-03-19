LG 2020 TV lineup: 4K, 8K, OLED, everything you need to know

Given the praise and numerous Awards won by LG’s OLED TVs over the past few years, it’s understandable that all the attention has now shifted to LG’s 2020 OLED TVs and what they have to offer.

TVs are still scheduled to start shipping in spring with 14 new models arriving in a window that spans March to June 2020.

At the time of writing , UK prices are still to be confirmed but there’s been more news where US pricing is concerned, which you can find below. For LG’s 2020 OLED TVs, pricing starts at $1500 for the entry-level 55in BX model and the new 48in OLED TV from the step-up CX range, rising to $30,000 for a top-of-the-range 85in 8k OLED85ZXPUA.

If you can’t wait for the new sets or have your eyes on a 2019 OLED TV that might have dropped in price, be sure to head over to our best OLED TV deals page to find all the cheapest prices on OLED sets from LG, Panasonic, Philips and Sony.

So join us, as we embark on a tour of LG’s 2020 OLED TV ranges.

As mentioned, there are no fewer than 14 new LG OLED TVs launching in 2020 across six ranges, spanning 48in to 85in in size. That’s right, for the first time ever, you’ll be able to buy a 48in LG OLED TV. It’s a screen size that many prospective owners have been asking for and in 2020 LG (and Sony) will be giving you that option.

The 2020 line-up also includes a brand new ultra-thin GX ‘Gallery’ series which is wall-mountable and features all connections built-into the set - there's no external connection box or soundbar.

LG's Wallpaper series returns this year as the WX range, too, and the company confirmed that its 65in rollable 4K OLED (65RX), which made its world debut way back at CES 2019, will finally go on sale later this year too.

LG's ZX 'Real 8K' OLEDs (88OLEDZX and 77OLEDZX) will be among the first 8K TVs to brandish the Consumer Technology Association's 8K Ultra HD logo when they arrive, having met the industry body's criteria for 8K TV. LG is aiming to differentiate its 8K TVs from others based on "contrast modulation" or "CM" (i.e how many pixels are clearly distinguished from one another and how distinctly they appear to the eye). It says its 8K OLEDs deliver a CM of at least 90 per cent.

LG has confirmed its 8K TVs can play 8K content over their HDMI and USB inputs, and support the streaming codecs being used by streaming platforms such as YouTube (HEVC, VP9 and AV1). Every 8K set supports 8K at 60fps for streaming and over HDMI.

A new year ushers in a new version of LG’s picture processor, Alpha 9 Gen 3, to be precise. This new, improved and more powerful chip can be found in every LG 8K and 4K OLED TV bar the entry-level BX range, which uses an older Alpha 7 Gen 3 chip.

AI Picture becomes AI Picture Pro for the 2020 sets using the new Alpha 9 processor. This improved suite of picture enhancement technologies include a claimed reduction in on-screen noise and increase in sharpness, especially where faces are concerned.

Auto Genre Selection is a new feature for all 2020 OLED TVs, where the TV recognises the type of content being played, be it a movie, sports or an animated piece of content, and adjusts the level of processing to suit.

Two notable TV picture modes were announced at CES in January – Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode – and every LG supports both. Filmmaker mode turns off all edge enhancement and motion smoothing to allow content to appear in its purest state, as the filmmaker intended, hence the name. Dolby Vision IQ claims to optimise picture quality based on varying brightness levels in your room.

LG's webOS operating system looks largely familiar, with the boldly coloured ‘cards’ giving you quick access to features and content providers. This year we'll see cards for new streaming services including Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus.

WebOS also includes LG's AI Preview functionality introduced in 2019, which adds relevant content above the app you’ve highlighted, based on recent use. Once again ‘Intelligent Edit’ automatically re-orders sources and apps based on usage.

There have been a couple of subtle tweaks, though. The Home Dashboard has been cleaned up to make it easier to understand and arrange all your connected smart devices.

2020 also sees the introduction of a new Sports Alert mode. You can choose to follow your favourite teams in a handful of sports and get alerts for fixtures, score updates and highlights.

US models will also get a feature that LG refers to as 'Who? Where? What?'. It’s powered by The Take.AI, an image and video recognition technology that uses artificial intelligence to allow the TV to highlight various elements of the content you're watching in real-time. So it can tell you the location of a specific film scene or what coat or dress an actor or actress is wearing. We were given a quick demo and it was impressive seeing the tech in action.

LG’s OLED TVs also get intelligence voice interaction through LG’s own ThinQ platform, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Where you’d normally communicate with the TV using the mic built into its remote, 2020 LG’s OLEDs all have a far-field mic built into the actual set.

LG 2020 8K OLED TV ranges and prices

8K OLED

ZX (77in, 85in)

LG OLED77ZXPLA (£tbc) / OLED77ZXPUA ($20,000)

LG OLED88ZXPLA (£tbc) / OLED88ZXPUA ($30,000)

Alpha 9 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor

AI Picture Pro, Auto Genre Selection, AI Sound

ThinQ AI (Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa)

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Dolby Vision IQ

Filmmaker mode

Dolby Atmos support

AI Sound Pro

HDMI 2.1 certified (includes eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 120fps support)

ATSC 3.0-ready (US)

WiSA Ready

LG 2020 4K OLED TV ranges and prices

RX (65in)

LG OLED65RX

Rollable design

Alpha 9 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor

AI Picture Pro, Auto Genre Selection, AI Sound

ThinQ AI (Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa)

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Dolby Vision IQ

Filmmaker mode

Dolby Atmos support

AI Sound Pro

HDMI 2.1 certified (includes eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 120fps support)

WiSA Ready

WX (65in, 77in)

LG OLED65WXPLA (£tbc) / LG OLED65WXPUA ($5000) due June

LG OLED77WXPLA (£tbc) / LG OLED77WXPUA ($tbc)

Wallpaper design with connected soundbar

Alpha 9 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor

AI Picture Pro, Auto Genre Selection, AI Sound

ThinQ AI (Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa)

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Dolby Vision IQ

Filmmaker mode

Dolby Atmos support

AI Sound Pro

HDMI 2.1 certified (includes eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 120fps support)

ATSC 3.0-ready (US)

WiSA Ready

GX (55in, 65in, 77in) due April

LG OLED55GX (£tbc) / LG OLED55GXPUA ($2500)

LG OLED65GX (£tbc) / LG OLED65GXPUA ($3500)

LG OLED77GX (£tbc) / LG OLED77GXPUA ($6000)

Alpha 9 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor

AI Picture Pro, Auto Genre Selection, AI Sound

ThinQ AI (Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa)

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Dolby Vision IQ

Filmmaker mode

Dolby Atmos support

AI Sound Pro

HDMI 2.1 certified (includes eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 120fps support)

ATSC 3.0-ready (US)

WiSA Ready

CX (48in, 55in, 65in, 77in)

LG OLED48CX (£tbc) / LG OLED48CXPUA ($1500) due June

LG OLED55CX (£tbc) / LG OLED55CXPUA ($1800) due March

LG OLED65CX (£tbc) / LG OLED65CXPUA ($2800) due April

LG OLED77CX (£tbc) / LG OLED77CXPUA ($5000) due May

Alpha 9 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor

AI Picture Pro, Auto Genre Selection, AI Sound

ThinQ AI (Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa)

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Dolby Vision IQ

Filmmaker mode

Dolby Atmos support

AI Sound Pro

HDMI 2.1 certified (includes eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 120fps support)

ATSC 3.0-ready (US)

WiSA Ready

LG OLED48CX (CX Series) hands-on review

BX (55in, 65in) due May

LG OLED55BX (£tbc) / LG OLED55BXPUA ($1500)

LG OLED65BX (£tbc) / LG OLED65BXPUA ($2300)

Alpha 7 Gen 3 Intelligent Processor

AI Picture, Auto Genre Selection (only with Dolby Vision HDR), AI Sound

ThinQ AI (Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa)

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Dolby Vision IQ

Dolby Atmos support

AI Sound

HDMI 2.1 (includes eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 120fps support)

WiSA Ready

