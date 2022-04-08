Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Crystal Palace leapfrogged Leicester in the league table this week, and with both teams aspiring to mount a late charge for the European places, this promises to be one of the games of the weekend. Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month (opens in new tab). US fan away from home? Don't forget to use a VPN to access the live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) . Viewers in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN.

A wonderful campaign has the potential to become a truly special one for Palace, who obliterated Arsenal on Monday to climb into the top half of the table. Unbeaten in seven, the Eagles' results are finally matching their impressive performances, and while they may be rank outsiders for European qualification, few teams are playing as well as Patrick Vieira's men right now.

A few Foxes fans may be casting envious glances at their opponents, having endured a frustrating campaign that's been heavily disrupted by injuries. They can still salvage something from this season, but recent form has been typically patchy, and in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend they played like a team that's low on confidence.

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT, Sunday 10th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

Watch a Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Leicester vs Crystal Palace Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when you're outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leicester vs Crystal Palace, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream.

UK: watch a Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream

Sadly, Leicester vs Crystal Palace will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada (opens in new tab), Optus Sports, and Peacock TV (opens in new tab).

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Leicester vs Crystal Palace game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream

The Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Leicester vs Crystal Palace – live on the DAZN (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) DAZN Canada: Watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace (opens in new tab)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

Friday 8th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 9th April 2022

Everton vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 10th April 2022

Brentford vs West Ham United

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Burnley

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Saturday 16th April 2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Burnley

Tuesday 19th April 2022

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Wednesday 20th April 2022

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Everton vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Thursday 21st April 2022

Burnley vs Southampton

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 24th April 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs Everton

Saturday 30th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City