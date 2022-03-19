Leicester vs Brentford live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Brentford will be looking to make it three Premier League wins in a row for the first time ever when they visit the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City this Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester vs Brentford live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Leicester vs Brentford live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN.

Leicester vs Brentford live stream Date: Sunday 20th March Kick off: 2pm GMT / 10am ET Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester US stream: USA Network via Sling TV (free trial) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Despite defeat to Arsenal last Sunday, Leicester's form has been better of late, with league wins against Burnley and Leeds, and Europa Conference victories over Randers and Rennes. The Foxes also won the reverse fixture back in October, with a goal from James Maddison securing all three points after Zanka had cancelled out Youri Tielemans' opener.



Brentford's recent back-to-back wins ended a nine-game streak without a victory, which included defeat against struggling Everton in the FA Cup. Those precious six points have eased fears of relegation for the Bees, but they'll still be eyeing their first-ever visit to the King Power as an opportunity to put even more space between themselves and the drop zone.



The match kicks off at 2pm GMT, Sunday 20th January. Follow our guide on how to watch a Leicester vs Brentford live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Pottercomuneo)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Leicester vs Brentford live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a 3-day free trial and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Leicester vs Brentford on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer.

Watch a Leicester vs Brentford live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Leicester vs Brentford live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leicester vs Brentford, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling, DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Leicester vs Brentford live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch a Leicester vs Brentford live stream

Sadly, Leicester vs Brentford will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Australia: Leicester vs Brentford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Leicester vs Brentford, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Leicester vs Brentford live stream

The Leicester vs Brentford live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Leicester vs Brentford – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Leicester vs Brentford

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Thursday 17th March 2022

Everton v Newcastle

Friday 18th March 2022

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 19th March 2022

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Leicester v Brentford

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Watford v Everton

Burnley v Southampton

Sunday 20th March 2022

Spurs v West Ham

Liverpool v Man Utd