Leicester City vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K

Man City travel to the King Power Stadium to lock horns with Leicester this Saturday. Pep Guardiola's table-toppers are in with a chance of the quadruple and will want to extend their 15-point advantage. The Foxes, meanwhile could do with a result to hold off the chasing pack in the hunt for a Champions League spots. Kick-off is 17.30 BST (12.30 ET) on 3rd April. Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester City vs Man City live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

Leicester City vs Man City live stream Kick-off: 17.30 UK (12.30 US) Venue: King Power Stadium

City might be the Premier League leaders and in possession of a precious double-digit lead over second place Man United, but let's not forget that Leicester have already beaten Guardiola's men once this season. On top of that, the Foxes go into this Easter clash on the back of an impressive 3-1 win over United in the FA Cup.

Of course, the Citizens have been on an FA Cup run of their own, beating Everton 2-0 to progress to the semis a couple of weeks ago. As for City's Premier League form, it's been nothing less than spectacular: three losses out of 30 matches played this season (not to mention that record-breaking run of 21 consecutive wins).

City's embarrassment of riches upfront – Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and more – will no doubt stand them in good stead this Saturday but the visitors will need to be wary of the home side.

The stunning Jamie Vardy hat-trick that helped Foxes to a shock 5-2 win over City at the Etihad last September will no doubt be fresh in Guardiola's mind. That being said, Leicester have won just 31 out of their 121 competitive clashes with City.

It's a 17.30 BST (12.30pm ET) kick-off at the King Power Stadium this Saturday, 3rd April. UK viewers can watch in 4K on Sky Sports, US viewers can catch the action on NBCSN and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Read on for details how to watch a Leicester City vs Man City live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a six-month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Watch Leicester City vs Man City live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you're accessing aren't aware of what you're doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Watch Leicester City vs Man City in 4K

Leicester City vs Man City will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Leicester City vs Man City live stream in HD with a Now day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Leicester City vs Man City with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media's Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

US: Leicester City vs Man City live stream

(Image credit: Brad Tutterow: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kevin_de_Bruyne_(36243870980).jpg)

NBC is the rights holder for Leicester City vs Man City in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials.

