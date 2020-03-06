La Liga live stream: how to watch Spanish football in 2020

A tidy draw against Atleti keeps Espanyol in the running for a miraculous survival but the less fashionable team from Catalunya will need to start picking up some wins if they're to out-pace three of Leganes, Celta Vigo, Mallorca and Eibar. This weekend is just that chance as the Barcelonans head to Pamplona to face an Osasuna team who've lost four out of their last five.

At the same time, there'll be dropped points ahead of Espanyol with Mallorca and Eibar facing-off against one another. Leganes will need to claw onto anything they can when they travel to eighth-placed Villarreal and it's the same story for Celta as they head to high-flying Getafe.

Just one point separates Real Madrid and Barcelona at the other end of the action. Los Blancos have the arguably easier game with their trip to Real Betis. Quique Setién will have to beat off Real Sociedad at home.

Diego Simeone's side have a chance to leapfrog Seville if they can best the Andalusian's in the capital. That could be just the ticket ahead of Atleti's return game against Liverpool in the Champions League.

It's a fascinating season in Spain, as ever. Barça, who won their 26th Spanish title last season, have strengthened again as they attempt to reassert their dominance in Europe as well as domestically. Antoine Griezmann arrived at Camp Nou following a €120m move from Atlético, joining another big-money signing in former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

That only makes things tougher for Real Madrid, who struggled last season without the goals and influence of Cristiano Ronaldo and finished third, 19 points off the top. Their current position suggests many of those problems have been fixed, however.

Madrid responded by reinstating Zinédine Zidane as manager, who won three consecutive UEFA Champions League finals in his first spell, and building a new squad of Galacticos led by the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy. So far it appears to be paying off.

But let's not write off Simeone's Atléti for some success. Last season's runners up, who replaced Griezmann well with Benfica's João Félix, have strengthened elsewhere despite a number of outgoings.

Watch La Liga matches in the UK and Republic of Ireland

It looked like there would be no deal in place for La Liga to be broadcast in the UK or Republic of Ireland, for what would be the first time in decades. That was until ITV announced it had bought rights at the last minute, with a combination of live matches and highlights to be shown free of charge on its main channel and ITV4.

Those live rights have since been transferred to Premier Sports, which announced a three-year deal in September, though ITV will continue to offer highlights.

All of these La Liga games can now be found on Virgin Media on the recently announced LaLigaTV channel in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers but any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service - Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Choose your Premier Sports package on its website, here.

Watch La Liga matches from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access ITV streams from outside the UK or ROI – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Liga football here.

Watch La Liga matches in the USA

Rights to show La Liga matches in the USA – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

La Liga highlights

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by LaLigaTV. All fixture times shown in GMT.

Matchweek 27

Friday 6th March

Alaves vs Valencia, 8pm

Saturday 7th March

Eibar vs Mallorca, 12pm

Atlético Madrid vs Seville, 3pm

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, 5.30pm

Getafe vs Celta Vigo, 8pm

Sunday 8th March

Osasuna vs Espanyol, 11am

Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao, 1pm

Levante vs Granada, 3pm

Villarreal vs Leganes, 5.30pm

Real Betis vs Real Madrid, 8pm