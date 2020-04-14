Here's how to watch Apple TV+ shows for free

Apple has a gift for all of us stuck at home under lockdown – it's made a number of shows on its Apple TV+ streaming service free to watch. It already made season premieres free to watch, but now it's unlocked entire series and feature-length movies for no fee at all.
Interested? Here's how to watch without paying a thing.
What can you watch for free on Apple TV+?
Apple has made nine series and movies completely free to watch. These are:
- The Elephant Queen - a documentary about a family of elephants as they travel across the African savannah. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor
- Little America - comedy drama focusing on immigrants who have settled in America
- Servant - psychological thriller about a couple who experience a tragic event, only for a mysterious force to enter their home
- For all Mankind - space drama from Star Trek's Ronald D. Moore
- Dickinson - comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld about the early life of writer Emily Dickinson
- Helpsters - kids' puppet show from the creators of Sesame Street
- Ghostwriter - four kids are helped by a ghost on their mission to release fictional characters from the books they feature in
- Snoopy in Space - animation in which the iconic pup becomes an astronaut
- Oprah's talks on the coronavirus pandemic
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple's flagship shows See and The Morning Show aren't included. It still wants you to subscribe to its £4.99/$4.99-per-month service, natch! You can, however, watch those for free by signing up to the Apple TV+ seven-day free trial.
How to watch Apple TV+ shows for free
To watch, all you'll need is the Apple TV app. This comes pre-installed on supported devices made by Apple (and some Samsung smart TVs) or can be downloaded for other devices like Roku and Amazon streaming sticks.
Then just follow these steps.
- Open the TV app on your supported device
- Sign in with your Apple ID
- Select a show and start watching
