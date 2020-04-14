Here's how to watch Apple TV+ shows for free

Apple has a gift for all of us stuck at home under lockdown – it's made a number of shows on its Apple TV+ streaming service free to watch. It already made season premieres free to watch, but now it's unlocked entire series and feature-length movies for no fee at all.

Interested? Here's how to watch without paying a thing.

What can you watch for free on Apple TV+?

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has made nine series and movies completely free to watch. These are:

The Elephant Queen - a documentary about a family of elephants as they travel across the African savannah. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor

Little America - comedy drama focusing on immigrants who have settled in America

Servant - psychological thriller about a couple who experience a tragic event, only for a mysterious force to enter their home

For all Mankind - space drama from Star Trek's Ronald D. Moore

Dickinson - comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld about the early life of writer Emily Dickinson

Helpsters - kids' puppet show from the creators of Sesame Street

Ghostwriter - four kids are helped by a ghost on their mission to release fictional characters from the books they feature in

Snoopy in Space - animation in which the iconic pup becomes an astronaut

Oprah's talks on the coronavirus pandemic

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple's flagship shows See and The Morning Show aren't included. It still wants you to subscribe to its £4.99/$4.99-per-month service, natch! You can, however, watch those for free by signing up to the Apple TV+ seven-day free trial.

How to watch Apple TV+ shows for free

(Image credit: Apple)

To watch, all you'll need is the Apple TV app. This comes pre-installed on supported devices made by Apple (and some Samsung smart TVs) or can be downloaded for other devices like Roku and Amazon streaming sticks.

Then just follow these steps.

Open the TV app on your supported device

Sign in with your Apple ID

Select a show and start watching

MORE:

Apple TV+ review

Five essential apps for your video streaming habit

Here's how to watch Disney Plus on Sky Q (and get the best experience)