How to watch Bridgerton season 2 on Netflix this week

Bridgerton season 2 premieres on Netflix this Friday, 25th March 2022, meaning you can watch every steamy episode of the hit period drama back-to-back! Ready to find out what's in Lady Whistledown's latest column? You can only watch Bridgerton S2 on Netflix. Read on and we'll explain the options and show you how to watch Bridgerton season 2 from wherever you are...

Bridgerton is one of the best TV shows to watch on Netflix. The Emmy-nominated drama from Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy) is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling romance series, and is known for scandalous romances, decadent costumes and frothy regency fun.

Season 2 is narrated by 85-year-old Dame Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) who utters the immortal line, "It has been said that of all bitches dead or alive, a scribbling woman is most canine." While the first season focussed on eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), season 2 shines the light on older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his search for a bride.

Bridgerton season 2 is exclusive to streaming giant Netflix. Pick a plan and you're good to go! Basic (SD) is £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$10.99 a month. Standard (HD) is £10.99 / $13.99 / AU$16.99. Premium (HD & 4K) is £17.99 / $19.99 / AU$22.99 a month.

How to watch Bridgerton season 2 on Netflix from abroad

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to watch Bridgerton season 2 on Netflix account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Netflix account from wherever you happen to be.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netflix, US nationals may wish to choose 'USA' to access their Netflix account when travelling outside the US.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy Bridgerton season 2. Easy!

Bridgerton season 2 lands on Netflix at 7am GMT / 3am ET / 5pm AEST on Friday, 25th March 2022.

Bridgerton season 2 official trailer

What else can I watch on Netflix?

Netflix promises "unlimited films, TV programmes and more". The world's most subscribed-to streaming service is the home of everything from hit documentaries such as Tiger King, Bad Vegan and Making a Murderer, to huge dramas like Breaking Bad, Stranger Things, The Witcher and Squid Game. Netflix's is also a big mover and shaker in Hollywood – it's the only place to find Oscar nominated movie The Power of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

In short, a Netflix subscription will keep you entertained long after you've finished binging Bridgerton season 2.