How to live stream Premier League football and watch in 4K

There's an extra game this weekend in the Premier League with Manchester City looking to make up for lost time after their League Cup final victory. That means it's a double game week for both City and Arsenal - well worth noting if you're a fantasy football fan.

That's some pretty big action for Pep's men with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday and then Arsenal back at the Etihad on Wednesday night. Both games are live and available in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

At the top of the table, it's time for Liverpool to get a grip. Three defeats in the last four is not something the Reds are used to. Anything but a win against Bournemouth and it will start to feel like the rot is setting in. Four wins is all they need to seal their first league title since 1990. Surely they won't fail? Surely?

Norwich will need all the positive vibes from their mid-week shoot-out success at Spurs to take get some much-needed points at Bramall Lane. Relegation rivals Villa, West Ham and Brighton all have tough jobs too with games at Leicester, Arsenal and Wolves respectively. Eighteenth-placed Bournemouth have Liverpool, of course. Could the Canaries pull off a survival miracle? They've certainly the football to do it.

For Tottenham, it's an opportunity to regroup on their push for the Champions League - a race that the side is somehow still right in with just a five point gap between them and Chelsea.

Their opponents, Burnley, have been pretty stubborn customers at Turf Moor of late, though, and it'll be interesting to see how strong a side Jose fields after all his talk of a choice between the Premier League and the Champions League. Even more interesting to see if even the best Spurs side can manage a win right now as well, and if any more of them will be jumping the hoardings. Tune in in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD on Saturday at 5.30pm.

The games are coming fast now that there's just 10 left to play and it's continuing to be another unmissable season in the Premier League. And whether you want to watch online, on TV, on your smartphone or tablet, or to listen on the radio, whether you're after live football or just the goals and highlights – we've got you covered.

Watch live Premier League matches in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Premier League has confirmed the sale of all seven of its broadcast packages for the next three seasons, with a whopping 200 matches being shown live on UK television.

Sky will show 126 matches on its Sky Sports Premier League channel. These will be a be a mix of 'Friday Night Football', with the rest of its matches spread across the weekend and Monday nights – 3pm kick-offs becoming more and more just a distant memory.

BT Sport now has 52 matches per season – a figure that has risen from 42 last year – and will again occupy the Saturday evening slot as well as showing a number of midweek fixtures.

The newest player, though, is Amazon, which will show two full sets of midweek fixtures – the first and last in December, meaning you only need a month's subscription – to its Prime Video customers.

If you don't have BT or Sky, and don't fancy the month with Amazon Prime, there's always BBC's Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 programmes on Saturday and Sunday evenings, featuring highlights of the day's games.

So there's plenty of football on TV, but what's the cost?

Sky

All new customers receive a Sky Q box. Only the Sky Q 2TB is 4K compatible.

Sky Q Packages start at £22 per month (not including installation fees) for a minimum of 18 months. You can get the Premier League and Football League channels on top of that for £18, or every Sky Sports channel for an extra £20, thanks to Sky's early season offer.

Add Sky Q experience to watch in 4K Ultra HD, for a further £13 per month.

BT Sport on Sky TV will set you back £25 per month if you sign up for the year – with three free months of HD broadcast – or £29.99 for a rolling monthly contract. To watch in HD is an extra £6.50 per month after the three-month introductory offer has ended.

Sky Sports Complete Pack | £23 per month (18 month contract)

Sports subscriptions are getting complicated but Sky remains a pretty much must-buy for serious sports fans. You can get the full package for £23 per month, down from £30. This Sky Sports bundle comes with Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.View Deal

BT

For 4K via BT TV, you need the Max 4K package, which will cost you £20 a month to add to existing BT broadband, or £49.99 for the full shebang.

BT subscribers can get Sky Sports Main Event in HD for an extra £36, or in SD for £30 per month. It requires having BT TV and fibre broadband.

BT Sport is also home to every UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League game, meaning you can watch Premier League teams as they look to conquer Europe as well.

Even non-BT customers can enjoy the football on BT Sport thanks to the BT Sport monthly pass. For a flat, £25 fee, with no contract required, sports fans can get access to all the BT Sport channels through the BT Sport App on mobile devices, online via btsport.com, or on a Sony PlayStation 4, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs (2015-2019), Xbox One and Chromecast.

Users of the BT Sport monthly pass can access 4K HDR streams on the Ultimate channel Samsung Smart TVs (2018 and 2019 models), Xbox One X & S and via Chromecast Ultra, while compatible Android and Apple phones and tablets will be able to watch HD HDR broadcasts.

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.

View Deal

Virgin Media

Virgin Media is offering its Bigger bundle with BT Sport 4K and Sky Sports HD for £65 per month, based on a 12-month contract. It includes the company's M100 broadband, Virgin TV V6 box and free weekend calls to landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers. This season Virgin Media is claiming to be the cheapest way to watch Premier League football.

Amazon Prime Video

For the first time, Premier League matches will be shown live via a streaming site thanks to Amazon Prime Video's purchase of two rounds of fixtures in December, which it was recently confirmed will be available to stream in 4K.

The weekends in question are 3rd-5th December and 26th-27th December 2019. The games can be streamed through web browsers, mobile phones, games consoles, smart TVs and anything else with the Prime Video app.

Viewers will be able to pause and rewind games as well as start from kick-off in case you happen to clip the beginning. Full match replays are enabled from midnight on the day of the game.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 per month or £79 for the year and gain access to all of the services films and TV shows, as well as free delivery on products bought from Amazon, or sign up for a free 30-day trial come December to see the games without cost.

Free 30-day Amazon Prime including Premier League football

Access all 40 Premier League football games over two weekends at the beginning and end of December for free with a 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Prime membership includes next-day delivery, exclusive deal access and Prime Video membership too.

View Deal

Now TV

For those who don't want a Sky Sports subscription, Now TV offers the channels for either a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or a month (£33.99).

A 10-month season ticket is also available for £199.

Now TV Sky Sports mobile pass £5.99 a month

Want to watch Premier League football and everything else on your phone, then this is the deal for you. Only accessible on mobile, it's £5.99 per month for Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports News.

View Deal

Watch live Premier League matches from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Even if you've paid for access to one of the Premier League packages above, trying to access streams from outside that territory – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is a problem. These services know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Premier League football here.

Watch live Premier League matches in the USA

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC Sports, which will show 140 live games exclusively throughout the season (minimum four per club).

A Premier League Matchday pass will set you back $39.99, while the full package – including on-demand replays of all 380 fixtures from 9pm ET, as well as a host of extra programming – is $64.99.

NBC Sports is also available alongside 90-plus other TV channels via live streaming service FuboTV. A seven-day free trial is available, after which it will set you back $55 per month.

'Only' 124 of 126 matches are in Ultra HD, as Sky broadcasts three matches simultaneously on the final day of the season.

Sky Q now supports Dolby Atmos, as long as you own the Sky Q (2TB) box, which is the only way on the Sky platform to watch in 4K Atmos.

BT Sport is continuing its 4K coverage and you'll need the BT Ultra HD set-top box, Max 4K TV package and BT Infinity Broadband.

BT is also showing all its matches in Dolby Atmos. All you need for that is the above system and an Atmos-enabled surround package or soundbar.

And of course you'll need a 4K compatible TV to see any of the games in Ultra HD, so check out our round-up of the best 4K TV deals if you're looking to upgrade.

Virgin TV customers can watch BT's 4K coverage, but they will have to wait until 2020 to see Sky's 4K matches.

It was also confirmed by Samsung at IFA that Amazon Prime Video's streaming of its December fixtures will be in 4K. It is unlikely to be all 20 matches to which Amazon has rights over two game weeks, but how many are selected for Ultra HD broadcast is yet to be revealed.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're more interested in watching football online, there are a number of avenues to explore.

The BT Sport app (Android, iOS and Windows 10) features live streaming and On Demand content, and you can watch all of BT Sports online. An active BT Sport subscription and a BT ID is required. BT TV customers can also stream via Chromecast from their TV to a mobile device

For Sky games, the Sky Go app is available at no extra cost to Sky customers. Matches can be streamed through compatible Android, iOS and Kindle Fire devices as long as you subscribe to the relevant package.

For those who don't want a Sky subscription, there's Now TV, which offers a Sky Sports Day Pass (£8.99), Week Pass (£14.99) and Month Pass (£33.99 per month). A 10-month season ticket is priced at £199.

The Now TV app is available on the Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PlayStation 4 game consoles. It's also available on YouView, Roku boxes and its streaming stick, EE TV and Apple TV, LG Smart TVs and Blu-ray players, and Google Chromecast.

Alternatively, you can invest in the Now TV Smart box, which is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Watch Premier League on mobile

(Image credit: EE)

EE pay-monthly customers with a 4G handset, tablet or SIM-only phone plan can get BT Sport free for three months, then either cancel or pay £15 per month to continue. Customers are also able to cast to a TV, and any data used while watching will be covered in the plan.

The app is available on Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices, though not all features are currently available on the Windows app.

Vodafone offers Sky Sports Mobile TV when you buy a Red Entertainment plan, which gives those on eligible 24-month contracts and 12-month SIM only deals the option to subscribe to Sky Sports Mobile TV (or Now TV or Spotify) at no additional cost.

It's available on iPhone and selected Android devices. Once the term finishes, you'll have to pay £5.99 per month for the package.

Sky's coverage consists of Sky Go and Sky Sports for iPad apps. The apps allows subscribers to stream the Sky Sports channels to their iPad, and Sky also offers interactive experiences.

There's also the Live Football Score Centre app, which keeps track of all the latest scores and news, as well as match highlights. A new deal gives Sky access to clips of all 380 matches.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The Beeb won four of the seven available packages, giving them first pick of Saturday 3pm kick-offs, both Sunday games and a selection on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

And you don't have to own a radio to listen to 5 Live. It can be heard on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. Its current deal comprises exclusive rights to Saturday lunch and tea-time kick-offs, as well as gaining second pick from any game with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Matchweek 29

Saturday 7th March

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, 12.30pm (Sky Sports)

Arsenal vs West Ham, 3pm

Crystal Palace vs Watford, 3pm

Sheffield United vs Norwich, 3pm

Southampton vs Newcastle, 3pm

Wolves vs Brighton, 3pm

Burnley vs Tottenham, 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 8th March

Chelsea vs Everton, 2pm (Sky Sports)

Manchester United vs Manchester City, 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Monday 9th March

Leicester vs Aston Villa, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 11th March

Manchester City vs Arsenal, 7.30pm (Sky Sports)

Kick-off is here…

Phew. Got all that? Now, more than ever, whether you're at home or out and about, you'll be able to keep up with Premier League football on TV, online, on your mobile or on the radio.

And even if you miss live matches, you can catch up later. With Twitter gaining access to Premier League clips and Sky's near-live football clips, you won't miss a single piece of action from the 2019/20 Premier League season.