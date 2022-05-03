Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream 2022 and how to watch NBA Playoffs online

The 2022 NBA Playoffs continue with a conference semifinal clash between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. Memphis will be seeking redemption after their 117-116 Game 1 loss. Fans in the US can watch an NBA Playoffs live stream with a Sling 50% discount. Scroll down for full details.

Game 1 of the second round between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors went down to the wire. Fans were treated to some epic performances and plenty of controversy at the FedExForum.

Warrior Draymond Green was accused of a Flagrant 2 foul on Brandon Clarke and ejected from the court just two and half minutes from the end of the first half. Green claimed his hand got "caught in his jersey" but his protests were to no avail.

"This is a huge game to win, especially with [Green] going out early," Warriors point guard Jordan Poole said. "You really have to find that grit and grind and buckle down and lock in offensively and defensively. He is such a big part of our team. ... We were able to fill in for the energy he has."

Grizzlies vs Warriors, Game 2, airs at 9.30pm ET on Tuesday 3rd May on TNT in the US. Can Memphis get their series back on track or will San Fran make it 2-0? US fans can watch a Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream on Sling TV – full details below.

Watch a cheap Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream

NBA playoff games are split between ESPN, TNT, ABC/ESPN 3, ESPNews and NBA TV. Grizzlies vs Warriors is on TNT.

Don't have a monster cable package? Sling TV is the most affordable way to stream most of the Playoffs game .

Subscription to Sling TV Orange (ESPN, ESPN 3, TNT, NBA TV and more) costs $35 a month and new users get 50% off their first month ($17.50, rather than $35). Add the Sports Extra package for $10 a month and you'll get ESPNews too. Sweet!

Sling TV Save 50% – Grizzlies vs Warriors 2022

Catch the NBA Playoffs and much more with 50% off your first month of Sling TV Orange. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Outside the States? Remember you'll need to use a VPN to watch the NBA on Sling when travelling overseas.

Watch Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 NBA Playoffs rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Grizzlies vs Warriors

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the basketball you may wish to choose 'USA' for Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has you covered for all of this year's NBA Playoffs games.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now day and month passes provide contract-free streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels including an F1 live stream.

Another option is the NBA League Pass. Subscription costs £14.99 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access NBA League Pass when travelling outside the UK.

Watch Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Hoops fans in Oz can catch the NBA Playoffs – including Grizzlies vs Warriors – on Foxtel. Another, cheaper, option is to stream Foxtel via Kayo, Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, membership costs from $25 a month.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch Grizzlies vs Warriors live stream in Canada

Basketball fans in Canada can watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs games on a mixture of TSN and Sportsnet.

Streaming access to Sportsnet costs from $14.99 a month; streaming access to TSN will set you back $19.99 a month, $7.99 a day or $99.95 for six months (prices quoted are in Canadian dollars and before tax).

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to watch when travelling outside of Canada.

(Image credit: Wikipedia: Wikipedia: By Amin Eshaiker - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40136537 (Cropped 16:9))

Game 1 – 3.30pm ET, 1st May 2022 (ABC)

Game 2 – 9.30pm ET, 3rd May 2022 (TNT)

Game 3 – 8.30pm ET, 7th May 2022 (ABC)

Game 4 – 10pm ET, 9th May 2022 (TNT)

Game 5 – Time TBC, 11th May 2022 (TNT)

Game 6 – Time TBC, 13th May 2022 (ESPN)

Game 7 – Time TBC, 16th May 2022 (TNT)