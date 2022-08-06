Fulham vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news

Fulham have a tough welcome back to the Premier League when they host Liverpool on the opening weekend. The Cottagers won the Championship at a canter last season, but Jurgen Klopp's side will represent a different challenge entirely. Make sure you know how to watch a Fulham vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.

Fulham vs Liverpool live stream Date: Saturday 6th August Kick off: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET Venue: Craven Cottage, London

After five years of terrorising Premier League defences, Liverpool's formidable front three will have a new look in 2022 – Sadio Mané's out and Darwin Núñez is in. The Uruguayan striker, signed from Benfica for an initial £64m, scored Liverpool's third in last weekend's Community Shield against Manchester City, and with Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz and Mo Salah also at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, the Reds' attack looks as potent as ever. Clean sheets against them are sure to be collectors' items.

Having missed the Community Shield due to an injury sustained in pre-season, Alisson returns in goal for today's game, with last year's first-choice back four in front of him. Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago make up the midfield, while Diaz, Salah and Firmino start up top, meaning Núñez will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Last time Fulham were in the Premier League they splashed out £100m and went straight back down, but the west London club has been relatively restrained in the transfer market so far. Andreas Pereira has arrived from Manchester United, while defensive midfielder João Palhinha looks like a shrewd acquisition from Sporting Lisbon. Can they hit the ground running at a revamped Craven Cottage?

Both of those summer signings start for Fulham against Liverpool, although other new arrivals Leno, Duffy, Mbabu and Solomon only make the bench. Aleksandar Mitrović, who scored an astonishing 43 goals in the Championship last season, will get another chance to prove he's Premier League quality with a start today.

The match kicks off at 12.30pm BST today, Saturday 6th August 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Fulham vs Liverpool live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Fulham vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch a Fulham vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Fulham vs Liverpool live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Watch a Fulham vs Liverpool live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Fulham vs Liverpool on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

UK: Fulham vs Liverpool live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee). Fulham vs Liverpool will feature on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate, for those who have 4K capabilities.

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired.

Australia: Fulham vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Fulham vs Liverpool game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Fulham vs Liverpool live stream

The Fulham vs Liverpool live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season – including Fulham vs Liverpool live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

