Everton vs Brentford live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Brentford may have secured next season's Premier League place but Everton, their hosts on Sunday, know that a win is essential if they're to preserve their unbroken 68-year stay in England's top flight. The Toffees' recent form has taken them two points clear of the drop, with a game in hand over Leeds, but manager Frank Lampard knows that victory at Goodison is essential to keep their advantage. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Brentford live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch an Everton vs Brentford live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN while UK fans can watch on Sky or Now.

Everton vs Brentford live stream Date: Sunday 15th May 2022 Kick off: 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool US stream: Sling TV / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Many would have predicted it would be Everton's opponents this weekend, not the Toffees themselves, who would be battling the drop this season but there's light at the end of a miserable season for the blue half of Merseyside. Frank Lampard's side have lost just one of their last six games, with back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Leicester sowing the seeds of what could be a great escape.

When the Toffees lost 3-2 at Burnley at the end of May, they looked doomed, but that nadir has provided the impetus to kick on, with top scorer Richarlison in form and back among the goals. Though they laboured to a goalless draw with Watford on Wednesday, the Toffees have the firepower and restored confidence to stay up, with left-wing-back Vitali Mykolenko finding his feet.

A comfortable mid-table finish is already assured for Brentford in their maiden Premier League campaign. The Bees have won six of their last nine games, including defeats of Chelsea, West Ham and 3-0 win last weekend against Southampton to arrest a worrying slide in form which had seen them win just one of their previous 11.

Excellent from set pieces even without the injured Ethan Pinnock's missile of a long throw, Thomas Frank's Moneyball system is working wonders in the top flight, with unheralded players bought on the cheap showing the true potential throughout the season. Throw in Christian Eriksen's stardust, after the former Spurs midfielder arrived in the winter and Bees fans are already buzzing for what 2022/23 might hold.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 15th May, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Brentford live stream wherever you are.

US: Watch an Everton vs Brentford live stream

(Image credit: Rept0n1x - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:View_of_Goodison_Park_(1).JPG)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Everton vs Brentford live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch an Everton vs Brentford free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV . There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Everton vs Brentford on Sling TV 3-day free trial

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Everton vs Brentford on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer. Get the first month of Sling Blue for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch an Everton vs Brentford live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Brentford live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Everton vs Brentford

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Sling and FuboTV while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Everton vs Brentford, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Everton vs Brentford live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Everton vs Brentford in 4K HDR

Everton vs Brentford will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an Everton vs Brentford live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Everton vs Brentford with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Everton vs Brentford live stream

The Everton vs Brentford live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Everton vs Brentford – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Everton vs Brentford

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Everton vs Brentford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Everton vs Brentford, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are 16:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Sunday 15th May

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley 12:00

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00

Watford vs Leicester City 14:00

West Ham United vs Manchester City 14:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City 14:00

Everton vs Brentford 16:30

Monday 16th May

Newcastle United vs Arsenal 20:00

Tuesday 17th May

Southampton vs Liverpool 19:45

Thursday 19th May

Everton vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Aston Villa vs Burnley 20:00

Chelsea vs Leicester City 20:00

Sunday 22nd May

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vsLeeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur