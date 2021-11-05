England vs Tonga live stream and how to watch 2021 Autumn Internationals for free

England tackle Tonga this Saturday at Twickenham in what will be England's first 2021 Autumn International. As expected, head coach Eddie Jones has shaken up the

starting XV following England's lacklustre performances at the Six Nations. Kick-off is at 3.15pm GMT on Saturday, and the game is free on Amazon Prime. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Tonga live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs Tonga live stream Date: Saturday 6th November 2021 Kick-off: 3.15pm GMT / 11.15pm ET / 1.15am AEST (Sun) Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London UK stream: Amazon Prime (free 30-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$10/month)

The team news is in and England are set for some fresh faces. Centre Manu Tuilagi makes his first England appearance since March 2020, while Marcus Smith is benched. Captain Owen Farrell is in doubt after testing positive for covid-19 on Friday. Farrell is currently isolating until England can ascertain whether the result was a false-positive.

Meanwhile, Tongan-born Lopeti Timani, who amassed 12 caps for Australia before switching his allegiance to the 'Ikale Tahi, makes his debut at blind-side flanker. Former All Black Afusipa Taumoepeau also turns out for Tonga, having become eligible after representing the Polynesian kingdom at the Olympic sevens qualifying tournament in June.

"This is another important step on our voyage to the Rugby World Cup 2023," said Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu. "After a solid showing against England at the RWC in 2019, the whole squad is excited to play England in Twickenham."

When the two teams met at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, England overpowered Tonga 35-3. Can Eddie Jones' side maintain their 100 percent record against the 'Ikale Tahi? Or will the potential loss of their captain – and most experienced fly-half – ruin England's opener?

England vs Tonga kicks off at 3.15pm GMT on Saturday, 6th November, and UK rugby fans can watch for free on Amazon Prime.

England vs Tonga free live stream

Good news: Amazon Prime has secured the exclusive rights in the UK to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals, including England vs Tonga. Prime members can watch for free.

Not a Prime member? Sign up with this 30-day free trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay £7.99 a month.

Going to be away from the UK when the rugby's on? Simply use a VPN to access the UK version of Amazon Prime from anywhere in the world, without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN. You can try it 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream the 2021 Autumn Internationals for free!

Watch England vs Tonga from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Autumn Internationals rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime on your browser or device and enjoy a England vs Tonga live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

England vs Tonga live stream in the USA

Streaming service FloRugby has the rights to show England vs Tonga in the United States.

Subscription to FloRugby costs $30 a month or $150 a year, and includes live streams of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series plus replays, results, athlete rankings and breaking news.

You can stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. There's also a FloSports app for iOS and Android.

England vs Tonga live stream in Australia

If you're prepared for some early starts you can stream the 2021 Autumn Internationals – including England vs Tonga – live on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service costs $10 a month, plus you'll need the Sport add-on at an additional $20 a month. But – good news! – the Sport add-on is free for the first 7 days.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan if you're away from the Oz during the egg-chasing.

How to watch England vs Tonga in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

2021 Autumn Internationals fixtures

Saturday 6th November 2021

Ireland vs Japan (1pm) - Channel 4

Italy vs New Zealand (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

England vs Tonga (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs South Africa (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

France vs Argentina (8pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 7th November 2021

Scotland vs Australia (2.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Saturday 13th November 2021

Italy vs Argentina (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Scotland vs South Africa (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Ireland vs New Zealand (3.15pm) - Channel 4

England vs Australia (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 14th November 2021

France vs Georgia (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs Fiji (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Saturday 20th November 2021

Italy vs Uruguay (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Scotland vs Japan (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

England vs South Africa (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs Australia (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

France vs New Zealand (8pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 21st November 2021

Ireland vs Argentina (2.15pm) - Channel 4

Saturday 27th November 2021

Barbarians vs Samoa (2.30pm) - TBA