Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

Manchester United missed the chance to go third on Monday when they drew 2-2 with Southampton at Old Trafford. That leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in fifth place – and out of the Champions League positions. Can United get their season back on track tonight with victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park?

UK football fans can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in 4K live on BT Sport. Meanwhile, fans in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining EPL game live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US resident stuck away from home.)

The latest news from Manchester United is that Fernandes starts along with Paul Pogba plus Rashford, Martial and Greenwood in attack - not a game that Solskjaer is taking lightly, then.

Three wins in three games will secure United entry into the Champions League, but that will require beating Leicester at the King Power Stadium on the final day of the season. Squeaky bum time? It's certainly getting to that point.

Meanwhile, Palace are without striker Christian Benteke after he was sent off for lashing out in the wake of last week's disastrous defeat to Aston Villa. It's been a rough few weeks for Roy Hodgson's men; the glimmer of hope they'd make it into Europe has been dashed by a five game losing streak.

On a more positive note, Jeffrey Schlupp, makes a welcome return to the Palace bench tonight along with Martin Kelly.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United kicks off at 8pm, BST on Wednesday 8th July. Read on below to find out how you watch the game in the best quality wherever you are.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in 4K the UK

BT Sport has the rights to show Crystal Palace vs Manchester United and will do so in both 4K on BT Sport Ultimate and in HD on BT Sport 1.

If you're on the BT TV platform but not a BT Sport subscriber, then we'd highly recommend picking up a £25, contract-free BT Sport monthly pass to enjoy City vs Newcastle and other big games for the rest of the season.

Virgin Media and Sky TV customers will be able to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United by subscribing to the BT Sport channels on their platform too.

