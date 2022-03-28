Concert for Ukraine live stream: how to watch Ed Sheeran free online and on TV

Ed Sheeran is among a host of famous musicians taking part in Tuesday's Concert For Ukraine. Others includes Becky Hill, Tom Odell, Camila Cabello, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol. The event is free to watch on ITV and ITV Hub. Going to be away? Below, we'll explain how to watch a free Concert For Ukraine live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

Concert for Ukraine live stream Date: Tuesday 29th March 2022 Start time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 2pm AEST (Sun) Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today Tickets: Resorts World Arena (£52)

Concert For Ukraine will be held at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. It's expected to raise over £3 million for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). Some £250,000 has already been secured after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the UK Government would donate the VAT on each ticket back to the appeal.

Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton will be your hosts. Can't make it to Brum in person? The free live stream at ITV Hub is your best bet. A few surprise performances could be on the cards, but we know for sure that Ed Sheeran, Paloma Faith and Nile Rodgers of Chic will lead what has been dubbed 'Live Aid for millennials'.

Nile Rodgers said of the Concert For Ukraine: "In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together... I’m therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello and all the wonderful artists to make this a success. As we say in our song Everybody Dance, ‘Music never lets you down.'"

UK viewers can watch the Concert For Ukraine free on ITV Hub at 8pm on 29th March. Here's how to watch a Concert for Ukraine live stream from wherever you are.

Concert for Ukraine stream free live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Christopher Johnson from Tokyo, Japan - Ed Sheeran, Blood Red Shoes, Hot Chip, Bloc Party, XX, others at Frequency Fest in Austria, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24132863 (Cropped 16:9))

Good news: UK viewers with a TV licence can watch the whole two hour show free on ITV, STV and online at ITV Hub.

The show starts at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 29th March 2022.

UK TV license holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Concert For Ukraine live stream. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch Concert for Ukraine from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Concert For Ukraine rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Concert for Ukraine, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the free Concert For Ukraine live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Concert For Ukraine – confirmed line-up

Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Emeli Sandé

Gregory Porter

Becky Hill

The Kingdom Choir

Manic Street Preachers

Snow Patrol

Tom Odell

Anne Marie

Paloma Faith