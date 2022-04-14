Coachella live stream 2022: how to watch Harry Styles and Billie Eilish free online

Coachella 2022 – the California music festival known for its wild ways and A-list guests – starts this Friday, 15th April. Headliners include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. Better yet, you can watch every performance free on the Coachella YouTube channel. Make sure you know how to use a VPN to watch a 2022 Coachella live stream from wherever you happen to be.

Coachella live stream 2022 Date: 15th-17th April 2022 Venue: Coachella Valley, California Free stream: YouTube Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Wondering why Kayne West isn't at Coachella? The rapper was supposed to headline Coachella 2022 alongside Billie Eilish but pulled out 11 days before the event was due to begin. Nobody knows why, but West's unpredictable behaviour might offer some clues. Last month, Ye was suspended from Instagram for using a slur to describe Grammys host Trevor Noah. West was allegedly 'barred' from performing at the Grammys too.

Anyway, the show must go on. Coachella 2022 might be Kanye-less but it's still ram-jammed with some of the greatest musical talents on the planet. Eilish and The Weeknd will be supported by the likes of Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Louis The Child, Lil Baby, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.

As ever, the festival runs over two weekends – 15th-17th April and April 22nd-24th April.

Festival fans can watch the sold-out event free on YouTube. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Coachella live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

Watch a Coachella 2022 free live stream

The YouTube.com/Coachella live streams begin at 7pm ET (12am BST) on Friday, 15th April, across mobile, desktop and the YouTube Music app.

There are three dedicated live streams plus, for the first time, virtual festival-goers can purchase exclusive Coachella and artist merchandise via YouTube Shopping.

Can't access YouTube from where you are? Simply use a VPN to unblock the Coachella live stream. Instructions below...

Watch Coachella 2022 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Coachella 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Coachella 2022, you may wish to choose 'US' for YouTube.

3. Then head over to YouTube on your browser or device and enjoy the free Coachella live stream.

Coachella full lineup 2022 – A to Z of artists

100 gecs

21 Savage

Adam Port

Alaina Castillo

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

AMÉMÉ

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Ari Lennox

Arlo Parks

Arooj Aftab

ARTBAT

Baby Keem

BADBADNOTGOOD

Banda MS

beabadoobee

Beach Bunny

Beach Goons

Bedouin

Belly

Big Sean

Billie Eilish

Bishop Briggs

Black Coffee

black midi

BROCKHAMPTON

Caribou

Cariño

Carly Rae Jepsen

Caroline Polachek

Channel Tres

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City Girls

Code Orange

Cole Knight

Conan Gray

Cordae

Crumb

Cuco

Current Joys

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Dear Humans

Denzel Curry

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Holographic

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

Ela Minus

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

EPIK HIGH

EYEDRESS

Fatboy Slim

88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER

FINNEAS

Floating Points

Flume

Fred again..

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

GG Magree

girl in red

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls

Giveon

Griselda

Grupo Firme

Harry Styles

Hayden James

Holly Humberstone

Hot Chip

IDLES

Inner Wave

Isaiah Rashad

J.I.D

Jamie xx

Japanese Breakfast

Jayda G

Jean Dawson

Jessie Reyez

John Summit

Joji

Karol G

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

L'Impératrice

Lane 8

Lawrence

Layla Benitez

Lil Baby

Logic1000

Lost Kings

Louis The Child

Luttrell

Madeon

Maggie Rogers

Måneskin

Mannequin Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Masego

Maxo Kream

Megan Thee Stallion

MEUTE

Miane

Michael Bibi

MIKA

Molchat Doma

Natanael Cano

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Phoebe Bridgers

Pink Sweat$

Princess Nokia

PUP

Purple Disco Machine

Raveena

Rich Brian

Richie Hawtin

Rina Sawayama

Role Model

Run The Jewels

Sama' Abdulhadi

Sampa The Great

Satori

Skegss

SLANDER

slowthai

Snoh Aalegra

SOHMI

Solomun

Spiritualized

Steve Lacy

Still Woozy

Stromae

Surf Curse

Swedish House Mafia

Tchami

The Avalanches

The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon

The Chats

The Hu

The Marías

The Martinez Brothers

The Regrettes

The Weeknd

TOKiMONSTA

Turnstile

Viagra Boys

Vince Staples

VNSSA

Wallows

Whipped Cream

Yard Act

Yola