Coachella live stream 2022: how to watch Harry Styles and Billie Eilish free online

Coachella 2022 – the California music festival known for its wild ways and A-list guests – starts this Friday, 15th April. Headliners include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. Better yet, you can watch every performance free on the Coachella YouTube channel. Make sure you know how to use a VPN to watch a 2022 Coachella live stream from wherever you happen to be.
Date: 15th-17th April 2022
Venue: Coachella Valley, California
Free stream: YouTube
Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN
Wondering why Kayne West isn't at Coachella? The rapper was supposed to headline Coachella 2022 alongside Billie Eilish but pulled out 11 days before the event was due to begin. Nobody knows why, but West's unpredictable behaviour might offer some clues. Last month, Ye was suspended from Instagram for using a slur to describe Grammys host Trevor Noah. West was allegedly 'barred' from performing at the Grammys too.
Anyway, the show must go on. Coachella 2022 might be Kanye-less but it's still ram-jammed with some of the greatest musical talents on the planet. Eilish and The Weeknd will be supported by the likes of Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Louis The Child, Lil Baby, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.
As ever, the festival runs over two weekends – 15th-17th April and April 22nd-24th April.
Festival fans can watch the sold-out event free on YouTube. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Coachella live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.
Watch a Coachella 2022 free live stream
The YouTube.com/Coachella live streams begin at 7pm ET (12am BST) on Friday, 15th April, across mobile, desktop and the YouTube Music app.
There are three dedicated live streams plus, for the first time, virtual festival-goers can purchase exclusive Coachella and artist merchandise via YouTube Shopping.
Can't access YouTube from where you are? Simply use a VPN to unblock the Coachella live stream. Instructions below...
Watch Coachella 2022 from abroad with a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Coachella 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Coachella full lineup 2022 – A to Z of artists
