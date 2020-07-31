Brentford vs Fulham live stream: watch the Championship Play-Off Final in 4K

Brentford and Fulham will make the short trip to Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night as they contest the most lucrative fixture in sport: the Championship Play-Off Final.

The prize in this winner-takes-all match up is a ticket to next season's Premier League alongside Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, who have already been promoted for finishing first and second respectively, and the estimated £170m windfall that comes with it.

Brentford and Fulham both won their two-legged semi-finals against Welsh opposition, and both by a 3-2 aggregate scoreline, to reach the Wembley Final. You might say it was a worthy outcome, too, given these are the sides who finished the season third and fourth in the table – both with 81 points.

Fulham might consider themselves slight favourites, knowing precisely what it takes to reach the top flight; the Cottagers only dropped down from the Premier League last season. There is also a chance 26-goal top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic will be fit for Tuesday night, having missed the matches against Cardiff.

But Scott Parker's side will have their work cut out denying a Brentford team who scored 80 goals during the regular season, more than anybody else in the league. Almost three-quarters of those were shared between the Bees' front three of Ollie Watkins (26), Saïd Benrahma (17) and Bryan Mbuembo (16), who remain in menacing form.

Whatever the outcome, it is sure to be an attacking game of football, by the end of which one club's fortunes will have changed dramatically.

Watch Brentford vs Fulham in 4K in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to show EFL fixtures in the UK, including the Championship play-offs, and will show the final in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD and in HD on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, then we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access on Now TV using a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for TV which brings a whole month of Sky's sport plus the HD Boost for £34 with no contract or service switching to worry about.

Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch the Championship play-offs by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

Watch Brentford vs Fulham for free on DAZN

Footy fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and Canada get the chance to watch Brentford vs Fulham for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Championship play-offs and a whole host of other sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a one-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Brentford vs Fulham live stream wherever you are.

Watch Brentford vs Fulham in the USA

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Championship play-offs in the US, with matches be available with both English and Spanish commentary

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service, from only $4.99 per month.

As well as the holding rights to the EFL, ESPN is also where you'll find US coverage of the FA Cup, Italy's Serie A, the Dutch Eredivisie and, from next season, the German Bundesliga. For our money, that is well worth the fee.

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the services above, you'll need to use them outside the UK or United States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of those countries.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Championship Play-Off results

Championship Play-Off Semi-Finals First Legs

Swansea City 1-0 Brentford

Cardiff City 0-2 Fulham

Championship Play-Off Semi-Finals Second Legs

Brentford 3-1 Swansea City (Brentford win 3-2 on aggregate)

Fulham 1-2 Cardiff City (Fulham win 3-2 on aggregate)

Championship Play-Off Final

Brentford vs Fulham, Tuesday 4th August, 7.45pm BST – Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD