Quiz! Football broadcasting firsts: test your knowledge of the beautiful game

It's no secret, the Premier League restart kicks off on Wednesday 17th June. It begins with a mid-week round of two fixtures, before a first full round at the weekend on the 19th June. While all of the games will be played behind closed doors, the splendid news is that all of them will be televised on Sky, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and the BBC, many for free and the majority in 4K. If you need more details on this, our How to watch the Premier League 2020 for free and in 4K is the place to head.

For those of us well-versed on the return of the EPL, we've decided to create a quiz in honour of firsts within the realm of the English football broadcast.

While it's multiple choice, it can be pretty tricky to nail down the answers. Your success will depend largely on your football history nous, your home cinema/radio setup and the channels you've subscribed to over the years. Basically, you've got to be keen to get 100%.

Of course, we could sit and consider the origins of the beautiful game until all 92 remaining Premier League matches are done and dusted and the trophy's been held aloft. Records trace football's history back more than 2,000 years to ancient China, but Rome, Greece and parts of Central America also have something to say about it.

Regardless of how football began, this is how it started to be broadcast on radios, televisions, in Ultra High Definition, 8K, and in glorious immersive surround-sound. Whose form was the first to be seen wheeling away in celebration? Which tech giant was the first to help bring us live football in 8K? If you know, you know. And you should definitely prove it, by playing this quiz.

Just hit 'Play' above and get clicking on those right answers. You only get one shot though, so think carefully. Oh, and there's a time limit: six minutes. It's a sprint, not a marathon lads...

MORE:

Play another What Hi-Fi? quiz

The best AV and home cinema deals 2020

How to watch La Liga: stream Spanish football online for free