Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Der Klassiker from anywhere

Bayern Munich travel to Borussia Dortmund for Bundesliga's Der Klassiker this Saturday at 5.30pm GMT. With Germany's top two teams just one point apart, and Bayern closing in on a tenth consecutive league title, this is a massive fixture that could make or break the 2021/22 Bundesliga season. Make sure you know how to watch a Dortmund vs Bayern live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

Aussie viewers can watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream free on Kayo Sports (14-day trial). Away from Oz? Use ExpressVPN to watch Kayo from anywhere. US fans can stream the big match live on ESPN+; UK viewers can catch Der Klassiker on Sky.

Dortmund vs Bayern live stream Date: Saturday 4th Dec 2021 Kick off: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET / Venue: Westfalenstadion, Dortmund Aus stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Now (£34/month) US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month)

The early team news is in and both sides have struggled with injury in recent months. Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka is likely to miss the match with a hip injury while Joshua Kimmich is out after testing positive for COVID-19.

As is oft the case, Bayern Munich are top of the Bundesliga with 31 points. Borussia Dortmund are snapping at their heels with 30. Having beaten Dortmund 3-1 in Germany's Super Cup in August, the 2020 European champions will be confident of defeating arch-rivals BVB on Saturday... but it won't be easy.

Both teams have had to grapple with a slew of positive COVID-19 test results in recent months – even Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann missed a few games – leaving the usual first XIs in chaos.

The good news, for German football fans, is that the 2021 Der Klassiker will feature two of the greatest strikers in the world. Bayern's Robert Lewandowski will attempt to keep his side in the top spot, while Erling Haaland, who recently returned from a month out injured, will been keen to fire Dortmund into the box seat.

Watch a Dortmund vs Bayern live stream free

beIN Sports is the place to find Der Klassiker in Australia. Top streaming service Kayo Sports offers access to beIN sports, Fox Sports and ESPN for AU$25 a month (around £14, $18).

And here's the kicker: new users can get a 14-day free trial of Kayo Sports and watch Dortmund vs Bayern live stream for free! Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports when outside of Australia.

Kayo Sports Free 14-day trial – Bayern vs Dortmund Kayo Sports Free 14-day trial – Bayern vs Dortmund

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including Bundesliga soccer. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time – there's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch a Dortmund vs Bayern live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Dortmund vs Bayern rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the football, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy the Dortmund vs Bayern live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Dortmund vs Bayern live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Now)

Rights to show the German classico between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund belong to Sky in the UK. Existing subscribers can catch the game live on Sky Sports Football at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 4th December.

Don't have Sky? No problem. You can stream Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich with a Now Sports Pass, which gets you access to Sky's streaming platform for £10 a day or £34 a month.

Now Sports pass Bayern vs Dortmund in Full HD for £10 Now Sports pass Bayern vs Dortmund in Full HD for £10

A Now day pass for all 11 Sky Sports channels can cost as little as £9.98. Or, save money with the monthly pass at £33.99. The price includes a free 7-day trial of Now Boost, so you can watch in Full HD with 5.1 surround sound.

Dortmund vs Bayern live stream in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Those in the USA wishing to watch a Dortmund vs Bayern live stream should head to ESPN+. A subscription to ESPN+ costs just $6.99/month and includes instant access to a feast of live sports, including Der Klassiker.

Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen travelling away from home. That way, you can sign watch ESPN+ from any country. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Another option is Sling TV. The cable replacement's 'Orange' package carries ESPN.

Watch the Bundesliga on Sling TV $10 first month offer Watch the Bundesliga on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Orange package, including the football on ESPN, for just $10 for your first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich predicted line-ups

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Arne Müseler / www.arne-mueseler.com, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=85465536)

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies, Tolisso, Goretzka, Coman, Müller, Sane, Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro, Can, Witsel, Dahoud, Brandt, Haaland, Reus