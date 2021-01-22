Bills vs Chiefs live stream: start time, how to watch the AFC Championship game

The Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship in the 2021 NFL Playoffs this Saturday. Kick off is set for 6:40pm ET (11.40pm GMT) and the winner will advance to Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Florida, on 7th February. Here's how to get a Bills vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere in the world.

Bills vs Chiefs live stream Kick off: 6.40pm ET, Sunday 24th January Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium, MO US stream: $5.99 on CBS All Access Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today UK stream: £9.99 on Now TV AUS stream: $25 on Kayo Sports US TV channel: CBS

The Chiefs pursuit of a second straight Super Bowl victory continues this weekend - but can Patrick Mahomes recover from a twisted neck, sustained during Kansas City’s 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns last week?

If he does, Mahomes won't be the only MVP candidate on the field. Let's not forget Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. With the help of Stefon Diggs, the 24-year-old has managed to lead the Bills to their second most points in the league and Buffalo's first division title since 1995.

The Chiefs will be hoping for the return of injured running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but with talent like wide receiver Tyreek Hill in reserve, they are the team to beat.

Still, if Mahomes' mobility is limited, and the Bills play the perfect game, Buffalo could soon put paid to Kansas' hopes of becoming the first NFL team since the Pats in 2003 and 2004 to repeat as Super Bowl winners.

Ready for the 2021 AFC Championship game? Here's how to watch a Bill vs Chiefs live stream wherever you are.

Gear up for game time: Super Bowl TV deals 2021

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs for $5.99

(Image credit: NFL.com / CBS)

CBS has the rights to broadcast Bills vs Chiefs live in the US. That's good news for NFL fans – and here's why.

Subscribers to CBS' streaming service – CBS All Access – can stream Bills vs Chiefs and all sorts more for just $5.99 per month. Better still, new users get free 7-day trial. There's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Of course, it's only accessible to viewers in the US. If you happen to be outside of the US this weekend, you'll need to use a VPN to access these live streams without being blocked. It's easy to do and offers access to all sorts of other content.

You can sign-up to a VPN risk free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, if you can't get it to work for any reason, then you can simply cancel and won't be out of pocket. Take a look below and we'll show you how that's done.

CBS All Access 7-day free trial - Bills vs Chiefs live stream

Watch Bills vs Chiefs, more NFL, UEFA Champions League football and much more with a 7-day free trial of CBS All Access. It's just $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Bills vs Chiefs from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

We recommend paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, because they are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch Bills vs Chiefs in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Sky TV has the rights to broadcast every NFL Playoff game live in the UK. If you're watching on TV, the broadcaster screens NFL fixtures across its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

If you want to watch Bills vs Chiefs on your laptop, tablet or phone, you can use the Sky Go app. The majority of NFL matches will be shown in HD.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £39 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). If you're casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

Want quick access to Sky Sports NFL? A day pass for Sky Sports on Now TV costs £9.99. A monthly pass typically costs £33.99 but, occasionally, Sky offers discounted month-long passes.View Deal

Build your Sky Sports package

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

If you prefer to stream NFL games online and want comprehensive coverage, NFL offers the brilliant International NFL Game Pass. Access to the Pro version costs £143.99 a year or £36 per quarter, but that covers all 250+ games including the Conference Championships live and in HD, plus Super Bowl 2021.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch Bills vs Chiefs in the USA

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Bernard Gagnon - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3651954)

Subscribers to CBS' video streaming service – CBS All Access – can stream Bills vs Chiefs and all sorts more for just $5.99 per month.

Those wanting to see both playoff games, Super Bowl 2021 and next season's NFL games will need to buy into multiple networks and streaming services as the NFL has spread the rights across a number of channels including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, Amazon, NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

A better option would be to cut the cord and go for an NFL Game Pass. At just $99 for a season, it's a bargain. Problem is, the Stateside version of the NFL Game Pass only allows you to watch replays of games. To watch the games live, you would need a VPN and the Pro version of the International NFL Game Pass (£143.99/ $180 per season).

Another great option is to opt for a live TV streaming service. But which one is best?

FuboTV

FuboTV offers all available NFL channels, so it's the best option for US NFL fans who want to watch today's action. It costs $60 per month for its Family plan and includes CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. For an extra $11 per month, the Sports Plus add-on gets you NFL RedZone too. What's more, you can try it free for 7 days if you've not previously subscribed.

Sling TV

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($45 per month) provides access to NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network. You don't get CBS or RedZone or NFL Network though. On the upside, SlingTV packages are discounted for the first month.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($65 per month) carries CBS, Fox, NBS and ESPN – nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. It's only available in selected US cities, though. Punch in your zip code to see if its available to you.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($55 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. Just like YouTubeTV, the NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Need to know when your local NFL team is playing, and on what channel? Click here for the complete schedule.

Watch Bills vs Chiefs in Canada

DAZN is the new home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live NFL games – including Ravens vs Bills – and live Champions league soccer games. Even better, you can grab a free 7-day trial of DAZN here.

Going to be outside Canada this weekend? You can watch from anywhere using a VPN. Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Watch Bills vs Chiefs in Australia

New streaming platform Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games – including Bills vs Chiefs – in Australia. The premium package costs AU$35 per month but you can grab a free 14-day trial here and enjoy both 2021 Championship games for free!

Watch Super Bowl 2021 for free in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC's NFL Show airs on Saturday nights and will feature live coverage of the Super Bowl 2021 on 7th February.

In other words, TV license payers in the UK will be able to watch the 55th Super Bowl for free!

Remember, if you're outside the UK on the big day, simply use a reliable VPN to access your BBC iPlayer account. That way, you can watch from anywhere!

NFL Playoffs 2021 schedule

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES:

Sunday 24th January

Packers vs. Buccaneers, 3.05pm ET (8.05pm GMT) on FOX

Bills vs Chiefs, 6.40pm ET (11.40pm GMT) on CBS

SUPER BOWL 2021:

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET (11.30pm GMT) on CBS

Click here for a full list of 2020-2021 NFL games.