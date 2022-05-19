Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the EuroLeague basketball semi-final for free

It doesn't matter the sport: Barcelona vs Real Madrid is a match to get everyone's blood pumping. When it also happens to be the semi-final of the 2022 EuroLeague basketball playoffs, though, you know it's going to be especially spicy. While Barca were points leaders at the end of the regular season, Madrid have looked very solid in their route to the semis. The 2022 EuroLeague Final Four matches are free to watch on FreeSports in the UK. Here's how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are in the world.

EuroLeague free live stream Date: Thursday 19th May 2022 Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 9pm CEST Location: Štark Arena, Belgrade Free stream (UK): FreeSports Watch free from anywhere with ExpressVPN

It might be a case of first plays fourth but the form book goes out of the window on occasions like these. Madrid's 18 wins and 10 loses won't matter an awful lot when they face their big rivals in this Final Four match in Belgrade. Los Merengues were convincing in their 3-0 whitewash of Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in the previous round. Will that bring them the added confidence they need to shoot for their 11th EuroLeague title?

Barca will need to shut down Madrid's leading points scorer, French forward Guerschon Yabusele, if they've hopes to progress. They'll also need to get hold of their nerve. The Catalans have made it to the Final Four on 15 occasions but only won the championship twice. Twenty-one wins and seven losses in the regular season isn't a world away from their opponent's record but can they show their extra class when it counts?

This 2022 EuroLeague Final Four semi-final tips off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) on Thursday 19th May.

EuroLeague: Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free

EuroLeague fans in the UK can watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream for free on FreeSports.

Away from the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch EuroLeague for free from abroad.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on FreeSports

You can catch both Final Four games on this webplayer free of charge, including the Barcelona vs Real Madrid semi-final. Don't forget to use a VPN to access the stream if you're a UK citizen travelling abroad.

If you'd rather watch on your TV, then UK customers can access the FreeSports channel on Freeview (channel 64), Virgin Media (channel 422) or Sky (channel 553).

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid EuroLeague semi-final tips off at 8pm BST on Thursday 19th May 2022.

Watch the EuroLeague Final Four from abroad using a VPN

Even if you're a UK citizen, you won't be able to access FreeSports when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and allow you to access your favourite local streams from wherever you happen to be at the time.

How to use a VPN for EuroLeague basketball

Use a VPN to watch EuroLeague free from anywhere:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, you may wish to choose 'UK' for FreeSports.

3. Then head over to FreeSports on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 EuroLeague Final Four for free.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid basketball in Spain

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in Spain belongs to DAZN. You can use DAZN to watch both of the EuroLeague Final Four matches on both the DAZN website or one of the DAZ apps.

A subscription to DAZN Spain costs €12.99 per month or €129.99 per year. There are no contracts. You can cancel at any time.

DAZN Spain: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream

DAZN has the rights to the EuroLeague basketball in Spain a long with a host of other sports including Copa del Rey, Premier League, Formula 1, MotoGP and LaLiga football too. It's €12.99 per month. Cancel anytime.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid basketball in Australia

EuroLeague fans in Australia can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on Fox Sports which you'll find on Foxtel as well as streaming service Kayo Sports.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.