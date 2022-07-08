Australia vs England live stream and how to watch the second Test rugby for free

England face the Wallabies on Saturday in the second game of their tour of Australia. Eddie Jones' side threw away a first-half lead in the opening match, losing by two points to an Aussie side that played most of the game a man down after Darcy Swain's 34th-minute red card. The match is on Sky in the UK and free on Channel Nine in Australia, with kick-off at 10.55am BST. Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs England live stream for free from wherever you are, as the battle for the Cook Cup continues.

Eddie Jones has made four changes for this must-win encounter. Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman make their debuts, while Jack van Poortvliet is in the starting line-up for the first time. Joe Cokanasiga, Joe Marchant and Danny Care are the three players that drop out, and with Tom Curry ruled out through concussion, Sam Underhill gets the nod at openside.

Australia have made six changes to their XV, mainly due to injuries. Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Quade Cooper and Allan Alaalatoa are all absent, replaced by Jordan Petaia, Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami, Noah Lolesio and Taniela Tupou. Matt Philip comes in for the suspended Darcy Swain.

Follow our guide to watch a free Australia vs England live stream from where you are.

Australia vs England free live stream

In Australia, all three Wallabies games against England will be live and free-to-air on 9now (opens in new tab).

Watch Australia vs England 2022 from abroad using a VPN

UK: watch an Australia vs England live stream

Sky Sports has you covered for all three Australia vs England July Test matches. Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now passes provide instant streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can watch rugger, F1 live stream, football and more.

USA: watch a Australia vs England live stream

FloRugby has bagged the rights to the Australia vs England live stream in the USA.

Fans can sign up to FloRugby (opens in new tab) for $29.99 per month or $150 for the year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

South Africa: Australia vs England live stream

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch England's tour of Australia in south Africa. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform.

Australia vs England Test series fixtures 2022

Saturday 2nd July 2022

First Test: Australia vs England – 10.55am BST / 7.55pm AEST kickoff at Perth's Optus Stadium

Saturday 9th July 2022

Second Test: Australia vs England – 10.55am BST / 7.55pm AEST kickoff at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium

Saturday 16th July 2022

Third Test: Australia vs England – 10.55am BST / 7.55pm AEST kickoff at the Sydney Cricket Ground

England squad

England: Owen Farrell (c), Ollie Chessum, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Bevan Rodd, Patrick Schickerling, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis, Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Harry Randall, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward

Australia squad

Australia: Michael Hooper (c), Allan Alaalatoa, Tom Banks, Angus Bell, Quade Cooper, Pone Fa'amausili, Folau Fainga'a, Nick Frost, Jake Gordon, Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Cadeyrn Neville, James O'Connor, Hunter Paisami, Izaia Perese, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright