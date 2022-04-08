Arsenal vs Brighton live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Just when you think Arsenal are going to claim a top four spot, the Gunners throw in a wince-inducing performance like the one on Monday night which makes you doubt whether Mikel Arteta's side have the minerals for the fight. Brighton, meanwhile, are brilliant right up until they have to kick the ball in the goal, which is sort of the point of football. If the Seagulls create anywhere near as many chances on Saturday afternoon as Palace did, however, then Graham Potter's side have more than a puncher's chance. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream wherever you are.

Arsenal have lost two of their last three and Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his bright young side to return to the form that saw them win 22 of the previous 27 available from mid-December.

They trail fourth-place Spurs on goal difference, having played one game less. Arteta's biggest issue comes at left-back where Kieran Tierney needs knee surgery and is out for the rest of the season, a problem further exacerbated by usual replacement Nuno Tavares' poor form since the turn of the year.

Thomas Partey picked up a thigh injury on Monday night and is unlikely to feature, with Albert Sami Lokonga expected to come in. Alexandre Lacazette is a fine captain and hard worker, but his less than stellar goal input is coming under increasing scrutiny.

Brighton's form has fallen off a cliff since the turn of the year – the Seagulls have won just once since beating Everton on 2nd January, and their goalless draw against Norwich last weekend ended a six-game losing run in the Premier League.

During that period, their expected goals figure – the metric designed to rate the quality of each chance created – was 8.04 but they actually scored just once. Neal Maupay blazed a penalty over against the Canaries last time out and coach Potter will desperate to find a magic ingredient to get an end product to the excellent build-up play his side consistently produce.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday 9th April, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV (opens in new tab) and Sling (opens in new tab).

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV (opens in new tab) and Sling (opens in new tab) are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

FuboTV provides live streaming access to USA Network and more than 100 more channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $64.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the game, cancel within a week and not pay a penny!

USA Network is also available with a discounted subscription to the Sling Blue package. Get your first month for $25. It's $35 per month thereafter but again, there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Watch an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Arsenal vs Brighton is available to watch on USA Networks using Sling or FuboTV in the US but if you're a subscriber travelling away from America at the time of the game, you will find the stream blocked.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Brighton from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Brighton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling (opens in new tab), DAZN (opens in new tab) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: watch an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream

Sadly, Arsenal vs Brighton will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada (opens in new tab), Optus Sports, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Australia: Arsenal vs Brighton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Arsenal vs Brighton game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Arsenal vs Brighton live stream

The Arsenal vs Brighton live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Arsenal vs Brighton – live on the DAZN (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) DAZN Canada: Watch Arsenal vs Brighton (opens in new tab)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Friday 8th April

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00

Saturday 9th April

Everton vs Manchester United 12:30

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 10th April

Brentford vs West Ham United 14:00

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Norwich City vs Burnley 14:00

Manchester City vs Liverpool 16:30

Saturday 16th April

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion 12:30

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April

Newcastle United vs Leicester City 14:15

West Ham United vs Burnley 14:15

Tuesday 19th April

Liverpool vs Manchester United 20:00

Wednesday 20th April

Chelsea vs Arsenal 19:45

Everton vs Leicester City 19:45

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00

Thursday 21st April

Burnley vs Southampton 19:45

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30