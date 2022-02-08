2022 Brit Awards live stream and how to watch Adele perform free online and on TV

The 2022 Brit Awards is set to feature huge performances from Adele, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and more artists tonight. The 41st edition of the pop awards is ready to take place at London's O2 Arena in front of a live audience of 4000 music fans. UK viewers can watch the Brit Awards 2022 free on ITV Hub. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Brit Awards live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

2022 Brit Awards live stream Date: Tuesday 8th February 2022 Time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 6am AEST (Weds) Venue: O2 Arena ,London FREE stream: ITV Hub (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Tottenham-born songstress Adele jetted into London on Monday afternoon. The Easy On Me singer is up for four awards at the Brit Awards 2022 with Mastercard. New for 2022 is the decision to do away with gendered award categories.

British comedian Mo Gilligan will present the 2022 Brit Awards itself. Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will present The Brit Awards Red Carpet broadcast on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 7pm – 8pm GMT.

The awards will consist of 12 categories including Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year, plus exclusive live performances from Holly Humberstone, Sam Fender, Anne-Marie and KSI.

Ready to watch a night of spine-tingling live music? Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Brit Awards live stream from anywhere.

Brit Awards 2022 free live stream

In the UK, ITV Hub will live stream the Brit Awards 2022, including Adele's live performance, from 8pm GMT on 8th February.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

The main show will last for 2.5 hours. Non-UK fans also have the option to follow the action on the official Brits YouTube channel.

Watch Brit Awards 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Brit Awards 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Brit Awards, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the Brit Awards live stream.

Brits 2022 Rising Star winner

Holly Humberstone will premiere her music to her biggest audience yet, having won the prestigious Brits 2022 Rising Star award late last year. She follows in the footsteps of Griff and Celeste who performed on the Brits after winning the Rising Star award.

Alt-pop star Humberstone has garnered over 200 million global streams to date as well as being shortlisted for BBC Sound of 2021 and the Ivor Novello Rising Star award, so don't miss her live performance.

Brit Awards 2022 nominees

Album of the Year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Adele - Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

KSI - Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Best International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

War On Drugs

Best International Song

ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone - Winner

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Best Dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Rock/Alternative

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Pop/R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz