2022 Brit Awards live stream and how to watch Adele perform free online and on TV

The 2022 Brit Awards is set to feature huge performances from Adele, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and more artists tonight. The 41st edition of the pop awards is ready to take place at London's O2 Arena in front of a live audience of 4000 music fans. UK viewers can watch the Brit Awards 2022 free on ITV Hub. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Brit Awards live stream from anywhere using a VPN.
Date: Tuesday 8th February 2022
Time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 6am AEST (Weds)
Venue: O2 Arena ,London
FREE stream: ITV Hub (UK)
Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN
Tottenham-born songstress Adele jetted into London on Monday afternoon. The Easy On Me singer is up for four awards at the Brit Awards 2022 with Mastercard. New for 2022 is the decision to do away with gendered award categories.
British comedian Mo Gilligan will present the 2022 Brit Awards itself. Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will present The Brit Awards Red Carpet broadcast on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 7pm – 8pm GMT.
The awards will consist of 12 categories including Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year, plus exclusive live performances from Holly Humberstone, Sam Fender, Anne-Marie and KSI.
Ready to watch a night of spine-tingling live music? Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Brit Awards live stream from anywhere.
Brit Awards 2022 free live stream
In the UK, ITV Hub will live stream the Brit Awards 2022, including Adele's live performance, from 8pm GMT on 8th February.
Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.
The main show will last for 2.5 hours. Non-UK fans also have the option to follow the action on the official Brits YouTube channel.
Watch Brit Awards 2022 from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Brit Awards 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Brit Awards, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV.
3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the Brit Awards live stream.
Brits 2022 Rising Star winner
Holly Humberstone will premiere her music to her biggest audience yet, having won the prestigious Brits 2022 Rising Star award late last year. She follows in the footsteps of Griff and Celeste who performed on the Brits after winning the Rising Star award.
Alt-pop star Humberstone has garnered over 200 million global streams to date as well as being shortlisted for BBC Sound of 2021 and the Ivor Novello Rising Star award, so don't miss her live performance.
Brit Awards 2022 nominees
Album of the Year
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - =
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Best Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Song of the Year
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Adele - Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
KSI - Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Best International Artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best International Group
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
War On Drugs
Best International Song
ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Brits Rising Star
Holly Humberstone - Winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Best Dance
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Best Rock/Alternative
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Pop/R&B
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
