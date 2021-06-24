2021 Tour de France live stream: how to watch online for free, TV channel, start date, schedule

The 108th edition of the Tour de France gets underway on Saturday 26th June, with reigning champion Tadej Pogačar set to defend his crown against the likes of British star Geraint Thomas, Chris Frome and Primoz Roglič. The race to the Champs-Elysees is officially on, and viewers in the UK can watch free on ITV4. Read on to find out how to get a Tour de France free live stream from anywhere in the world.

The Grand Départ gets underway at 11.30am BST on Saturday, with the 197.8-kilometre opening stage from Brest to Landerneau. After clocking up a total of 3414.4km, the world's greatest cycling stars will cross the famous finish line in Paris. Take a look at the full Tour de France route map.

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be out to defend the title he secured on the final competitive stage of last year's Tour. The Slovenian shocked fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) by taking the Stage 20 individual time trial and donning the yellow jersey into Paris.

Both riders are contenders for this year's Tour, but they face stiff competition from Ineos Grenadiers. 2021 Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal might have ruled himself out of the Tour de France but former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas is in fearsome form, as is fellow Grenadier Richard Carapaz.

We could also see a serious charge from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–QuickStep), who has worn the famous yellow jersey at the past two Tours. The question is, can he earn the jersey when it counts? Team Arkéa-Samsic, B&B Hotels p/b KTM and Total Direct Énergie are this year's wildcard entrants.

Whether you're in the UK, US, Australia, Canada or Europe, this guide will let you know the TV channel for all the live action, how to live stream the Tour de France online, and even how to catch up on the highlights.

British TV license holders can live stream the Tour de France on ITV4 without paying a penny.

Going to be outside the UK during the Tour? UK citizens trying to view from abroad can use a VPN to watch ITV4 from anywhere, without being geo-blocked.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Tour will also be shown for free online live on a handful of Europe's biggest broadcasters, including Rai Sport in Italy, France Sport in France, as well as and RTBF in Belgium.

You can find daily Tour de France highlights on YouTube, courtesy of Eurosport.

Watch the Tour de France free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tour de France rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to watch the Tour de France in the UK

ITV4 is showing live coverage of the Tour de France, plus daily highlights of each stage. TV license holders can watch or stream ITV4 for free.

Prefer to watch without the ads? An ad-free live stream of the Tour de France will run throughout the event on Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app (iOS/Android). Subscription costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

Another other option is to subscribe to Amazon Prime and sign up for a free 7-day Eurosport trial. After the trial ends, you can subscribe at the usual £6.99 per month.

Die-hard cycling fans should try GCN+ (mobile only), which provides a live Tour stream plus access some of the best cycling documentaries ever made. It's £39.99 a year.

How to watch the Tour de France in the US

The 108th Tour de France airs live on NBC Sports and Peacock.

Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (or $9.99 with limited ads) and includes thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport. New users get a free 7-day trial.

Away from the States? Simply use a VPN to access Peacock from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the Tour de France in France, Italy and Belgium

The Tour will be shown live and free on a handful of Europe's biggest broadcasters, including Rai Sport in Italy, France Sport in France, and RTBF in Belgium.

How to watch the Tour de France in Canada

FloBikes, a platform dedicated to cycling streams, will show live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A FloBikes subscription costs from $12.50 per month or $150 for the year, and includes the Tour, Giro d'Italia and other top UCI events.

How to watch the Tour de France in Australia

Aussies can watch every stage of the Tour live on the SBS and SBS Viceland channels, or catch a free live stream through SBS On Demand.

Out of the country? Grab a VPN and watch SBS online, from anywhere, without being blocked. We suggest ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stage 1

Saturday, June 26 at 12.10pm CEST, 11.10am BST, 6.10am ET

Stage 2

Sunday, June 27 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 3

Monday, June 28 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 4

Tuesday, June 29 at 1.25pm CEST, 12.25am BST, 7.25am ET

Stage 5 (ITT)

Wednesday, June 30 at 12.15pm CEST, 11.15am BST, 6.15am ET

Stage 6

Thursday, July 1 at 1.55pm CEST, 12.55am BST, 7.55am ET

Stage 7

Friday, July 2 at 11am CEST, 10am BST, 5am ET

Stage 8

Saturday, July 3 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 9

Sunday July 4 at 1pm CEST, 12pm BST, 7am ET

Rest

Monday, July 5

Stage 10

Tuesday, July 6 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 11

Wednesday, July 7 at 12pm CEST, 11am BST, 6am ET

Stage 12

Thursday, July 8 at 12pm CEST, 11am BST, 6am ET

Stage 13

Friday, July 9 at 12.05pm CEST, 11.05am BST, 6.05am ET

Stage 14

Saturday, July 10 at 12.25pm CEST, 11.25am BST, 6.25am ET

Stage 15

Sunday, July 11 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Rest

Monday, July 12

Stage 16

Tuesday, July 13 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 17

Wednesday, July 14 at 11.55am CEST, 10.55am BST, 5.55am ET

Stage 18

Thursday, July 15 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

Stage 19

Friday, July 16 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Stage 20 (ITT)

Saturday, July 17 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 21

Sunday, July 18 at 4.15pm CEST, 3.15pm BST, 10.15am ET