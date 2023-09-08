Women's US Open final live stream — how to watch Gauff vs Sabalenka for free

Watch a free women's US Open final live stream

The women's US Open final live stream is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual free stream from anywhere, if you're away from home. Full details on how to watch the Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream, wherever you are, just below.

Women's US Open final live stream: Gauff vs Sabalenka preview

Nineteen-year-old Coco Gauff will carry the hopes of a nation when she faces Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open women's final on Saturday. The American is into her second grand slam final, while Sabalenka, who'll rise to world No.1 in the coming days, is hunting her second major title of this year. Gauff vs Sabalenka is scheduled for 4pm ET / 9pm BST on Saturday.

The duo look tantalisingly well-matched, though they've taken very different paths to the final. Gauff was in full-blown crisis mode as recently as July, but with the hard-court swing came the twin milestones of her maiden WTA 500 and WTA 1000 singles titles. Though her patchy early form at Flushing Meadows sparked suggestions that the pressure was getting to her, she sailed past Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Muchova in the last two rounds.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has been far and away the most consistently excellent player on the WTA in 2023, so much so that a single grand slam title, secured in Melbourne at the start of the year, would feel like an underwhelming return. The 25-year-old didn't drop a set through the first five rounds, but Madison Keys took her to the brink in their enthralling semi-final clash. After being shut out in the first set and facing a match point, the Belarusian showed tremendous fighting spirit to bend the match to her will.

Gauff leads their head-to-head 3-2, though Sabalenka got the better of their only meeting this season, at Indian Wells in March. Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream in this US Open 2023 final for free online.

Free Women's US Open final live stream: Gauff vs Sabalenka

Free Women's US Open final live stream | US Open 2023 Australians can watch US Open tennis live and free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Play is set to begin at around 6am AEST early on Sunday morning for the women's final. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch Gauff vs Sabalenka from anywhere

Watch Gauff vs Sabalenka: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any US Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Gauff vs Sabalenka

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the US Open women's final, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream!

Watch Gauff vs Sabalenka in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream on ESPN, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, or on ESPN Plus, which is available through a separate subscription.

Play is set to begin at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 channels on the Sling TV Orange package, with a discount on your first month. Prices start at $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. Plans start at $74.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams from the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Gauff vs Sabalenka: live stream in the UK

Gauff vs Sabalenka is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, with play set to begin at 9pm BST on Saturday night. If you don't have Sky, you can check out today's best Sky TV deals. Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a Gauff vs Sabalenka live stream with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.98 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our recent review.

Watch Gauff vs Sabalenka in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service are covering the 2023 US Open, live and for free. Gauff vs Sabalenka is, naturally, one of the featured matches.

Subscription streaming service Stan Sport has ad-free live coverage of the US Open, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.