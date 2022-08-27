Wolves vs Newcastle live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Newcastle have an early start on Sunday as they make the long trip to Wolverhampton for the lunchtime kick-off. Will the Magpies make it worthwhile? Or can Wolves catch them napping and record their first win of the season? Make sure you know how to watch a Wolverhampton vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere in the world.

US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch a Wolves vs Newcastle live stream from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Peacock access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Wolves vs Newcastle live stream Date: Sunday 28th August Kick off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab) ($19.99/month)

Wolves were narrowly beaten in north London last weekend, with Harry Kane's 250th Tottenham goal the difference between the two sides. That leaves them winless after three games – 10 if you count the end of last season – although Bruno Lage's side had a slow start last year as well. Could things start to click at Molineux on Sunday?

Newcastle almost pulled off a massive victory over Man City at St James' Park last Sunday afternoon. Goals from Miguel Almirón, Callum Wilson and a brilliant free-kick by Kieran Trippier cancelled out İlkay Gündoğan's early opener, but two goals in four second-half minutes ensured the champions went home with a point. Can Eddie Howe's side continue their good form here?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm BST, Sunday 28th August at Molineux. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wolves vs Newcastle live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

Watch a Wolves vs Newcastle live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Wolves vs Newcastle on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Wolves vs Newcastle Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Wolves vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere using a VPN

US streaming service Peacock TV will show the game. Peacock subscribers currently away from America will find themselves unable to access the game, however.

They will need to use a VPN to watch Wolves vs Newcastle from abroad on Peacock TV (opens in new tab). A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wolves vs Newcastle, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Wolves vs Newcastle live stream.

UK: Watch Wolves vs Newcastle in 4K HDR

Wolves vs Newcastle will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Wolves vs Newcastle live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Wolves vs Newcastle with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Wolves vs Newcastle live stream

The Wolves vs Newcastle live stream option for those in Canada is fuboTV (opens in new tab). You can use fuboTV to watch every Premier League game – including Wolves vs Newcastle – live on the fuboTV (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to fuboTV Canada costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Wolves vs Newcastle live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Wolves vs Newcastle – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 27th August

12:30 Southampton v Man Utd

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

17:30 Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday 28th August

14:00 Aston Villa v West Ham

14:00 Wolves v Newcastle

16:30 Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Tuesday 30th August

19:30 Crystal Palace v Brentford

19:30 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31st August

19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:30 Man City v Nottingham Forest

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle