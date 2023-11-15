South Africa vs Australia live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final free online and TV

Watch FREE South Africa vs Australia live stream

South Africa vs Australia semi-final preview

South Africa face Australia in the second Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final that couldn't be dripping in more narrative. The Aussies memorably beat the Proteas at this stage in 1999 and 2007, while the Saffas have never lifted a limited-overs world crown. Will the ghosts of World Cups past come back to haunt the Proteas again or can South Africa finally end their hex against Australia? This is a semi-final not to be missed.

South Africa edged out Australia on net run rate in the group stage after both sides finished with seven wins and two defeats from their nine outings and also won the previous meeting between the teams in this tournament by 134 runs. They have 15 of the past 18 meetings between the sides and are the only team to have a winning ODI record against Australia, yet the Proteas have never beaten their semi-final opponents in a World Cup knockout fixture. Allan Donald dropping his bat to be run out in 1999's tie is the biggie – Australia going through on a better Super Six finish – but the 2007 walloping has also left its own scars, too. On the plus side, Quiton de Kock is 2023's second-highest run scorer with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee picking up an impressive 18 wickets.

Australia just know how to win the World Cup, lifting the trophy a record five times and on four of the past six occasions. Evergreen opener David Warner is one run away from 500 this tournament, Glenn Maxwell smashed 201 against Afghanistan and leg spinner Adam Zampa has taken more wickets than anyone else (22), but it's the know-how of victory that makes them such a difficult prospect. Captain Pat Cummins will be sure to remind his side of their opponents' past fragility at this stage and expect him to force South Africa to chase if he wins the toss to put the pressure on.

With a cyclone forecast for Thursday, this could be a reduced-overs match – could South Africa exit with a Duckworth Lewis Stern misreading like in 2003? Make sure you know how to get a South Africa vs Australia live stream from wherever you are.

Free South Africa vs Australia 2023 live streams

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, Channel 9 will show South Africa vs Australia for FREE, live on TV and via the 9Now streaming service, along with the other semi-final and the final at the weekend.

Cricket fans in India can also enjoy every game of the 2023 World Cup, including South Africa vs Australia, live and for free via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, selected games will be shown for free on PTV Sports.

Travelling outside India, Australia or Pakistan? No problem – use our favourite cricket VPN to unblock your regular streaming service from overseas. Details below.

Watch South Africa vs Australia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular cricket live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Cricket World Cup 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch tennis live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN for South Africa vs Australia

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For South Africa vs Australia at the Cricket World Cup 2023, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free South Africa vs Australia live stream!

Watch South Africa vs Australia live streams in the US

Cricket fans in the US can watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream in the World Cup semi-finals on ESPN Plus, which can be accessed through many cable packages.

The broadcaster has the rights to live stream all 48 matches at the tournament and a subscription costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year. It won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it you will be able to catch thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can also watch the Cricket World Cup on the Willow TV cable channel, which is available with a Sling subscription that costs $10 a month. The cord-cutting service allows you to stream various channels live on up to three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up tv. There are no long contracts, either – if you're not happy , you can cancel at any time.

These services are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal.

Watch South Africa vs Australia live stream in the UK

Great news cricket fans in the UK – South Africa vs Australia is being broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching the cricket, plus plenty more live sport, in top-quality resolution.

Even without a full Sky subscription, fans can enjoy a 2023 Cricket World Cup live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) customers can also enjoy the tournament so long as they're subscribed to the TNT Sports Big Sport Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the TNT and Discovery ones. You can add it to your BT/TNT package for £35 per month (reduced from the regular £43).

Virgin Media customers can watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 with a Sky Sports subscription through Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to TNT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Remember, if you're away from Blighty at the minute, you need to use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Watch South Africa vs Australia live stream in Australia for FREE

For cricket fans Down Under, you can watch South Africa vs Australia for free on Channel 9. The broadcaster's 9Now streaming service has the rights to the semi-finals and final, and has been the home for every Australia match during the Cricket World Cup 2023.

There's also a pay-TV option for cricket-loving Aussies. The Fox Sports channels have been showing every fixture in the tournament `and if you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports. Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Watch South Africa vs Australia live stream in India for FREE

For cricket lovers in India, and there are plenty of you, the good news is that every game of the 2023 World Cup – including South Africa vs Australia – is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android).

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen over the smaller one, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

Able to cut the cord and stream instead? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, remember to sign up for a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.