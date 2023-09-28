How to watch Ryder Cup 2023 – live streams, free TV coverage, start times, teams

Ryder Cup live stream 2023

The top 24 male golfers from the USA and Europe are set to go head-to-head at the Ryder Cup in Rome this weekend. Here's how to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup, live from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, from anywhere – and potentially for free.

Full details on how to watch a Ryder Cup live stream are just below, including tee times and teams.

Ryder Cup 2023: preview

Team US last won the Ryder Cup on European soil 30 years ago, which incidentally is also how long it's been since they last retained the trophy. And the Miracle of Medinah aside, Team Europe haven't fared much better in recent years.

That's how great a role the crowd tends to play at the Ryder Cup, and no matter how experienced they are, no player is ever able to completely block out the external noise.

Reigning champions Team US are fit to bursting with three of this year's major winners, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, as well as the world No.1 Scottie Scheffler. Jon Rahm, meanwhile, is the only Team Europe player to have tasted major success this year, though in Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg – who was competing on the university circuit as recently as June! – they have arguably the two hottest players in golf right now.

Respective captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson have called up four rookies apiece who, along with tournament veterans Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, are hoping to join the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Arnold Palmer and Nick Faldo in Ryder Cup lore.

Read on to make sure you know how to watch a 2023 Ryder Cup live stream from wherever you are.

FREE Ryder Cup live stream

(Image credit: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Can I watch the Ryder Cup for free? Yes – Italy's RaiPlay will broadcast FREE live coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Catch the live action across RaiPlay and Rai Sport HD from 7.30am CET on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Outside Italy? No problemo! Italians abroad can use a VPN app – ExpressVPN is our favourite – to stream RaiPlay from anywhere on the planet. FREE TV COVERAGE:

Thursday: Opening ceremony live from 4pm CET on Rai 2.

Opening ceremony live from 4pm CET on Rai 2. Friday: Fourballs/foursomes live from 7.30am to 6pm CET (across both Rai Sport and Rai Play).

Fourballs/foursomes live from 7.30am to 6pm CET (across both Rai Sport and Rai Play). Saturday: Live from 7.30am to 6pm CET on Rai Play; from 11.15am CET on Rai Sport. Highlights on Rai 2.

Live from 7.30am to 6pm CET on Rai Play; from 11.15am CET on Rai Sport. Highlights on Rai 2. Sunday: Singles from 11.30am to 5pm CET (RaiPlay); from 11.35am (RaiSport); simultaneous live coverage on Rai 2 from 4pm – 5pm CET.

Watch a Ryder Cup live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Ryder Cup as you would if you were at home, as broadcasters can detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Ryder Cup 2023

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Ryder Cup 2023, you could choose 'Australia' for Kayo.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and watch the Ryder Cup live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

UK: Watch a Ryder Cup 2023 live stream

The Ryder Cup is being broadcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching the golf, plus plenty more live sport, in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, fans can enjoy a 2023 Ryder Cup live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the tournament so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £43 per month.

Virgin Media customers can watch Ryder Cup 2023 with a Sky Sports subscription through Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

USA: Watch a Ryder Cup live stream 2023

In the US, the Ryder Cup is available to watch on NBC, USA Network and the Peacock streaming service.

Away from the USA? You can watch Ryder Cup live streams using your home service of choice with a VPN.

Ryder Cup Peacock Premium $5.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and as well as the golf, you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. Don't want ads? Opt for the ad-free $11.99-a-month tier. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

How to watch a Ryder Cup live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch every stroke of the Ryder Cup on Fox Sports, whose coverage is also available via Kayo Sports.

Currently away from Australia? Watch Kayo Sports from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Ryder Cup Kayo Sports

Stream golf, plus Formula 1, NRL, AFL, international cricket, World Surf League, and more, with Kayo Sports. A subscription starts at just AU$25 per month.

Ryder Cup 2023 UK TV schedule

All times BST

Friday 29th September

6am: Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8.30pm: Highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer

Saturday 30th September

6am: Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8.30pm: Highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer

Sunday 1st October

9am: Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm: Highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer

Ryder Cup 2023 US TV schedule

All times ET

Friday 29th September

1.30am - conclusion: Coverage on Peacock - Foursomes featured match

1.30am - 12pm: Coverage on USA Network

6.20am - conclusion: Coverage on Peacock - Fourball featured match

Saturday 30th September

1.30am - conclusion: Coverage on Peacock - Foursomes featured match

1.30am-3am: Coverage on USA Network

3am - 12pm: Coverage on NBC and Peacock

7am - conclusion: Coverage on Peacock - Fourball featured match

Sunday 1st October

5.30am - conclusion: Coverage on Peacock - Singles featured match

5.30am - 1pm: Coverage on NBC and Peacock

When and where is Ryder Cup 2023? The 2023 Ryder Cup takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, from 29th September - 1st October.

Ryder Cup teams 2023

What are the Ryder Cup teams for 2023? Team Europe Luke Donald (c), Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood (captain's pick), Sepp Straka (captain's pick), Justin Rose (captain's pick), Shane Lowry (captain's pick), Nicolai Hojgaard (captain's pick), Ludvig Aberg (captain's pick). Team US Zach Johnson (c), Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka (captain's pick), Jordan Spieth (captain's pick), Collin Morikawa (captain's pick), Sam Burns (captain's pick), Rickie Fowler (captain's pick), Justin Thomas (captain's pick).