Watch Oscars live stream 2023: how to watch the Academy Awards for free online, on TV and without cable

Oscars live stream 2023

Roll out the red carpet, because the biggest night in the Hollywood calendar is upon us! The 95th Academy Awards – a.k.a. the Oscars – takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Everything Everywhere All at Once tipped to win Best Picture.

Aussie film fans can watch the Oscars FREE on 7plus. Abroad right now? Use a VPN to unblock 7plus when outside of Australia (opens in new tab). Full details of how to watch an Oscars live stream and start times below.

AUS: FREE Oscars live stream on 7plus

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

UK: Oscars live stream on Sky Cinema

Oscars live stream on Sky Cinema US: Oscars live stream on ABC via Fubo 7-day trial

Oscars 2023 live stream: preview

The votes might be in, but we'll have to wait until Sunday 12th March to find out which films will make it into movie history when chat show star Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 2023 Oscars.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the way with 11 nominations, but it's up against stiff competition for the Best Picture award from The Banshees of Inisherin, which has also been nominated in eight other categories, James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar sequel The Way of Water, and Netflix's harrowing World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, which would become only the second foreign language film to take the title.

Brendan Fraser is hotly tipped to walk away with the Best Actor award for his portrayal of a morbidly obese father who tries to reconnect with his daughter in The Whale, while Cate Blanchett's performance as classical conductor Lydia Tár in Todd Field’s Tár is many critics' pick for Best Actress.

There are 24 categories in total, including Best Director, Best Original Score and Best Documentary Feature (you can watch the excellent Navalny free on BBC iPlayer), plus the more technical awards, such as Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing, but it'll be a night to remember for all winners and losers.

Of course, it's not just about the winners either. Fresh from her incredible Super Bowl halftime show appearance, Rihanna will perform her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson and Janelle Monáe are among the huge names who will be presenting gongs to their worthy winners, and all eyes will be on whether Will Smith chooses to slap anybody this year.

Excited? Make sure you read on to find out how to use a VPN to watch an Oscars live stream from anywhere. Localised options below.

Watch a free 2023 Oscars live stream

Aussie network Channel 7 will air live coverage of the 2023 Oscars in Australia. That means the action will stream free on 7plus. All you need do is sign up with an email address.

There will also be a full replay of the ceremony at 8.45pm on Monday 13th March.

Travelling abroad during the Oscars? Aussie nationals can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access 7plus from overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's incredibly stable and comes with a nifty 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee. It's ace.

Watch Oscars 2023 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Oscars 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the Oscars 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Oscars live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for the Oscars live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Oscars 2023, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Channel 7's free stream.

3. Then head over to 7plus on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2023 Oscars live stream!

Can I watch the Oscars live stream in the USA?

ABC has the rights to the 2023 Academy Awards in the States. The broadcast begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, 12th March. Jimmy Kimmel hosts.

Don't have cable? FuboTV is your best bet – and new users get a 7-day free trial. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2023 Oscars with a FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV provides live streaming access to ABC (for the 2023 Oscars), ESPN, CBS, NBC and FOX. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. It's $70 a month after the free trial but there's no contract so you can watch the Oscars, cancel within 7 days and not pay a penny!

FuboTV is only available within the US but you can use a VPN to access your account when travelling overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Other options include DirecTV (opens in new tab) at $75 a month, which also offers a 5-day free trial, or Hulu + Live TV, which costs $70 a month and also includes to over 85 channels, including Disney+ and ESPN+.

Can I watch the Oscars on Sling? Sling does not typically offer access to ABC. However, as per Tom's Guide, the company recently announced that select markets will shortly receive ABC. Those markets include: Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). Still, if you have your heart set on watching the 95th Oscars this Sunday, Fubo (opens in new tab) looks to be the best bet for cord-cutters in the USA. Don't forget: Australians traveling to the US can watch a free live stream on 7plus via a top-rated VPN (opens in new tab).

UK: Watch Oscars live stream 2023

Sky Cinema, Sky Showcase and Sky News will all have live coverage of the 2023 Oscars in the UK, beginning at 12am with the ceremony starting an hour later. Here's today's best Sky TV deals.

In a hurry? Don't want a Sky contract? Now Cinema is your best bet at £10 a month, but new subscribers can get both Now Entertainment and Now Cinema for £12 a month for six months (opens in new tab).

Outside Australia? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Oscars live stream without being geo-blocked.

(opens in new tab) 2023 Oscars live with Now TV £20 £12 a month

Sky's streaming service offers instant, contract-free access to Sky Cinema via laptops, smart TVs and mobiles. Better yet, the Entertainment + Cinema plan is just £12 for the first six months (normally £19.98). You'll pay full whack after the six months is up, but you can cancel before it kicks in.

Oscars 2023 live stream start times

Global Oscars 2023 start times

UK: 1am (Monday)

1am (Monday) Central Europe: 2am (Monday)

2am (Monday) USA (EST/PST): 8pm / 5pm (Sunday)

8pm / 5pm (Sunday) Australia: 12pm (Monday)

12pm (Monday) New Zealand: 2pm (Monday)

Who are the Oscars 2023 nominees? Some of the nominees for the Oscars 2023 are as follows: Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking Best Actress

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living Best Director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness You can see a full list of the Oscars 2023 nominees here (opens in new tab).

What time is the Oscars 2023? The Oscars 2023 ceremony starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT /

Where is the Oscars held? The Oscars 2023 ceremony takes place on Sunday 12th March at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.