Manchester United vs Brentford live stream and how to watch the 2023 Premier League online

Manchester United vs Brentford is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be travelling away from home.

Manchester United vs Brentford live stream: match preview

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday night for a Premier League clash that could have huge implications in the battle for European qualification.

United's defeat at Newcastle on Sunday afternoon meant the two sides swapped places in the Champions League spots. Erik ten Hag's team just couldn't cope with their hosts' intensity, although the Magpies didn't manage to break the deadlock until the 65th minute, when Joe Willock headed the ball past David De Gea, with Callum Wilson securing all three points just two minutes from time. Manchester United have now gone three Premier League games without scoring, so that'll have to change soon if they want to secure a top-four finish.

Brentford looked on course for a big win in Brighton on Saturday until a late Alexis Mac Allister penalty ensured the points were shared. Pontus Jansson's bullet header gave the visitors the lead in an enthralling contest that the Bees led three times, but with Brighton peppering David Raya's goal with 33 shots it always felt like the hosts had an equaliser in them, if not more. It leaves Brentford in seventh place, a point ahead of Liverpool who have a game in hand, so a victory here would be a real boost for their European aspirations.

Manchester United vs Brentford kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT at Old Trafford today. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Brentford live stream from anywhere.

USA: Manchester United vs Brentford live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Manchester United vs Brentford on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Manchester United vs Brentford: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Manchester United vs Brentford live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester United vs Brentford live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs Brentford

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Brentford in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Brentford live stream!

Can I watch Manchester United vs Brentford in the UK?

Sadly, Manchester United vs Brentford will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via talkSPORT.

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV and FuboTV.

Watch Manchester United vs Brentford in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Manchester United vs Brentford. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Manchester United vs Brentford in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Manchester United vs Brentford, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

Manchester United vs Brentford kick-off time

Global Manchester United vs Brentford kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PDT): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 5am (Thursday)

5am (Thursday) New Zealand: 7am (Thursday)

