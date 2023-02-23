Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream and how to watch the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream

Manchester United vs Barcelona will be shown on BT Sport in the UK but you can also tune in to this Europa League match in the USA on Paramount+ which currently has a 30-day free trial. You can also watch a Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream on Stan Sport in Australia.

AUS: Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream on Stan Sport

USA: Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream on Paramount+

Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream: match preview

Wasn't that fun? A week ago, Manchester United and Barcelona played out a thrill-a-minute 2-2 draw featuring four second-half goals and another Marcus Rashford masterclass as two of Europe's most in-form teams bared their teeth for all to see. United come into the home leg as marginal favourites thanks to their demonstrable ability to score two away goals at the Camp Nou last week, but this contest could go either way.

This could be a season-defining week for Manchester United. After surviving an early onslaught to swat aside Leicester 3-0 last weekend, the Red Devils will want to continue their momentum by defeating their European black beasts tonight, before taking on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Marcus Rashford continues to shine, the homegrown forward has struck 16 times in 17 matches in all competitions since the World Cup and rattled the Barça backline to such an extent the makeup of their defence began to resemble a game of musical chairs late in the second half.

Jadon Sancho, who scored against Leicester on Sunday, has begun to show glimpses of the talent that tore up the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund and his direct running impressed in the first leg. Coach Erik ten Hag sprang a tactical surprise at the Camp Nou, playing Rashford through the middle and deploying the towering Wout Weghorst as a chasing No.10 to pressure Barcelona's midfield, with Bruno Fernandes on the right. Expect similar tweaks from the Dutchman for this one to overturn a run of just one win in 11 games – in the 2007/08 Champions League semi-final – since the Red Devils beat Barça in the 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup final.

Barcelona never seem far from crisis. Despite sitting top of La Liga by eight points after a routine 2-0 win over Cadiz at the weekend, the Catalans are mired in scandal with the club alleged to have paid Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former vice-president of Spain's referees' committee, about €7m between 2001 and 2018. Manager Xavi has tried to keep his squad's focus on matters football, but this is a story that isn't going away.

On the pitch, los Cules continue to do the business having dropped just seven points all season in La Liga. Xavi's slightly more direct Barcelona blueprint is predicated on getting the ball to Robert Lewandowski in the box and using the 24-goal Pole's elite finishing to its best. The Catalans have struggles in midfield, though, with young schemers Gavi and Pedri absent through suspension and injury respectively.

Sergi Roberto impressed in the weekend defeat of Cadiz and could get the nod, with the experienced Sergio Busquets potentially making his own way back from injury. A sturdy defence domestically has shipped 14 in seven games in the Champions League and Europa League this term and the key to this fascinating battle seems to be how front-foot centre-back Ronald Araujo deals with the electric Rashford.

Manchester United vs Barcelona kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST today, Thursday 23rd February, at Old Trafford, Manchester. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream.

Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream kick-off times

Global Manchester United vs Barcelona kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 5pm / 12pm

5pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Friday)

7am (Friday) New Zealand: 9am (Friday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Thursday 23rd February

FC Midtjylland vs Sporting Lisbon, 5.45pm

Monaco vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 5.45pm

Nantes vs Juventus, 5.45pm

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla, 5.45pm

1. FC Union Berlin vs Ajax

Manchester United vs Barcelona

Rennes vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Roma vs FC Red Bull Salzburg