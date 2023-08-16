Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch UEFA Super Cup online from anywhere

Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream live stream

The Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream is available for FREE on Servus TV, but you'll need a VPN to watch it.

The match is on TNT Sports in the UK. Over in the US, the UEFA Super Cup will be live on CBS. It's Stan Sport in Australia.

Use a VPN to watch from abroad, if you happen to be travelling away from home. Full details on how to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live streams on TV just below.

Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream: match preview

Champions League winners Manchester City and Europa League holders Sevilla will fight it out for the first piece of silverware of the new European season, with the UEFA Super Cup set to take place on Wednesday night.

Seen as a glorified friendly by some, we can expect both teams to give their all with a trophy on the line. Manchester City have never won the UEFA Super Cup before and Sevilla have suffered defeat in each of their last five appearances, so both sides have plenty of incentive to take this game seriously.

Fresh from winning a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, City got the current campaign off to a perfect start on Friday. A brace from Erling Haaland helped them on their way to a 3-0 victory over Burnley, as Pep Guardiola's side made an early statement of intent in England's top flight.

City will be the favourites to win every competition they enter this term, and the UEFA Super Cup is no exception. Widely regarded as the strongest side in Europe for some time now, City finally got over the line in the Champions League in 2022/23.

With that monkey off their backs, the hope is that Europe will no longer hold any fear for Pep Guardiola's team, who are seeking to become the sixth English side (after Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest) to win the UEFA Super Cup.

Sevilla wrote a new chapter in their ongoing love affair with the Europa League last season, winning that tournament for a record-extending seventh time. The Spanish side edged out Jose Mourinho's Roma in an ill-tempered final which was ultimately decided on penalties.

Can Manchester City add another trophy to the Etihad Stadium cabinet? Or will Sevilla spring a surprise in Greece? Find out on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream kicks off on Wednesday at 8pm BST / 3pm ET at the Georgios Karaiskakis Football Stadium. Here’s how to watch a Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream from anywhere.

Watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream for FREE

You can find a Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream for FREE via Servus TV in Austria.

In order to access this stream, you'll need a VPN. Set your location to Austria and you'll be able to watch the UEFA Super Cup for free. Find our more below.

Watch Manchester City vs Sevilla: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the UEFA Super Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

UK: Watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream

UK-based football fans can watch Manchester City vs Sevilla on TNT Sports, or stream the game via Discovery Plus.

On holiday or travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and the free live stream. Details next...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Community Shield live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. Score 3 months extra free with this deal

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup, you may wish to choose 'Austria' for Servus TV.

3. Then head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream!

USA: Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream

Soccer fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs Sevilla on CBS, which also streams the Champions League throughout the season.

Of course, CBS is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream in Canada

DAZN has the exclusive rights to broadcast the UEFA Super Cup in Canada. It is also the home of the Champions League in that country.

Use a VPN to watch DAZN from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, Stan Sport is providing live coverage of Manchester City vs Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local UEFA Super Cup live stream without being blocked.

Manchester City vs Sevilla kick-off time

Global Manchester City vs Sevilla kick-off times

UK: 8.00pm

8.00pm Central Europe: 9.00pm

9.00pm USA (EDT/PDT): 3.00pm / 12.00pm

3.00pm / 12.00pm Australia: 6.00am (Thursday)

6.00am (Thursday) New Zealand: 8.00am (Thursday)