Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the FA Cup final for free

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

Manchester City vs Manchester United is available to watch for free in the UK on both BBC One and ITV, and online on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, on Sunday 3rd June (3pm BST / 10am EDT). You can also watch this FA Cup final on ESPN Plus in the USA, and on Paramount Plus in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on TV today just below.

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream: match preview

Both sides of Manchester will descend on Wembley today as Manchester United and Manchester City go head-to-head in the 2023 FA Cup final.

With the Premier League title already secured, Manchester City are on course to win an historic treble this season – and next on the list is the oldest cup competition in the world. Pep Guardiola's side booked their place in the final with a convincing 3-0 win over Sheffield United at the end of April. Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring from the spot just before the break, before adding two more in the second half – the first hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final in 65 years. Can they make it two out of three trophies here today?

It took extra time and penalties for the Red Devils to set up this high-stakes Manchester derby, with Brighton taking them all the way in a rain-soaked semi-final. Both sides had chances to win it, but the goalkeepers were on fine form – at least until it came to the penalty shootout. Neither managed to make a save, so when Solly March put his effort high over the bar for Brighton, Victor Lindelof stepped up to score the decisive spot-kick. United have already lifted silverware of their own this season, beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, and they'd love to repeat the feat here today – if only to stop City from equalling their treble triumph of 1999.

Manchester City vs Manchester United kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EDT today, Saturday June 3rd at Wembley. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere in the world.

UK: Manchester City vs Manchester United free live stream

Manchester City vs Manchester United will be shown live on both the BBC and ITV in the UK.



If you favour the Beeb, you can tune in via BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in HD, while ITV will be showing the big game on ITV 1 and streaming on ITVX. Kick off is at 3pm BST Saturday 3rd June from Wembley.

UK football fans, whether at home or abroad, can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United.

You can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream for free on ITV. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland).

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup final.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Manchester United in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport, or ITVX.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer or ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream!

USA: watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free on BBC iPlayer.

Australia: watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, you can watch a live stream of the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United on Paramount Plus.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access your Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream kick-off times

Global Man City vs Man United kick-off times, Saturday 3rd June:

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EDT/PDT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 12am (Sunday)

12am (Sunday) New Zealand: 2am (Sunday)

3pm BST (UK time)

Final – Saturday 3rd June, 2023

Manchester City vs Manchester United - 3pm