Manchester City vs Burnley live stream and how to watch the FA Cup quarter-final online for free

Manchester City vs Burnley is available to watch for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in the UK on Saturday, 18th March (5.45pm GMT / 12.45 ET). You can also watch the FA Cup quarter-final on ESPN Plus in the USA, and on Paramount Plus in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Manchester City vs Burnley on TV just below.

It's the Vincent Kompany derby on Saturday evening as Manchester City host Burnley in an FA Cup quarter-final dripping in narrative, with a fascinating look ahead to next season thrown into the mix. The reigning Premier League champions look set for another trophy-laden season, but the Championship table toppers – managed by the impressive former City centre-back Kompany – will relish testing themselves against the very best.

Manchester City oozed brilliance in their midweek 7-0 gubbing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Erling Haaland struck a merciless five against the German energy drink shillers but the entire performance was among City's most complete this season. Pep Guardiola did away with full-backs entirely, playing John Stones alongside Rodri as a midfield two in front of three centre-backs and may similarly think outside the box as he is likely to give cup minutes to those who need them. Expect Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden all to feature in the last fixture before the international break.

Having disposed of Chelsea and Arsenal earlier in the competition, City now face a second Championship side after beating Bristol City in the fifth round and will take nothing for granted lest they displease their Julia Roberts-adoring boss.

It's hard to overstate the revolution Vincent Kompany has brought to Turf Moor. Relegated from the Premier League last season, Burnley have taken the Championship by storm – they lead the division by 13 points and have lost just once in the league since mid-August, a period that includes a 10-game winning run.

The turgid pragmatism of past seasons has been transformed under four-time Premier League winner Kompany, whose easy-on-the-eye possession game has re-engaged the Clarets' fanbase.

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella top scores from the right-wing, while Josh Cullen – who played under Kompany at Anderlecht – is a midfield metronome who loads the bullets. Since beating top-flight Bournemouth in the third round, Burnley have knocked out League One pair Ipswich and Fleetwood and now face one of the big boys they seem certain to share a division with next season.

Manchester City vs Burnley kicks off at 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET on Saturday, at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Burnley live stream from anywhere in the world.

Manchester City vs Burnley will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and the BBC Sport (opens in new tab) website in HD. Kick off is at 5.45pm GMT Saturday 18th March.

In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Manchester City vs Burnley live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

