Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League quarter-final online and on TV, team news

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich will be shown on BT Sport in the UK but you can also tune in to this Champions League match in the USA on Paramount+. You can also watch a Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream today on Stan Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch tonight's Manchester City vs Bayern Munich quarter-final just below.

USA: Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount+ (free trial) (opens in new tab)

AUS: Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream on Stan Sport

Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream on UK: Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream on BT Sport

Man City vs Bayern Munich live stream on Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream: match preview

With the Premier League title looking destined for north London this season, Man City will have their sights set on Champions League glory – but they'll have to get past Bayern Munich first.

Pep Guardiola's side come into this game in irresistible form, with eight straight wins in all competitions and only one defeat since mid-January. Erling Haaland announced his return to the starting line-up against Southampton on Saturday with a brace, the second of which was a spectacular overhead kick, but Bayern will put up a much tougher fight than the team that's rooted to the bottom of the Premier League. City have won their last 10 home games against German opposition, though, so they will have cause to be confident of victory at the Etihad tonight.

Haaland leads the line again tonight, in a team that has just one change from the win against Saints on Saturday. Bernardo Silva comes in for Riyad Mahrez, who drops to the bench.

Bayern Munich had only lost three games all season when they replaced Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel as head coach, and it's fair to say results have been mixed since he took over. A 4-2 win over title rivals Borussia Dortmund got the former Chelsea boss off to the best possible start, but his side were then knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Freiburg, before getting things back on track with a league win over the same opponents on Saturday. Tuchel has almost certainly been brought in for his Champions League-winning experience, so securing a first-leg advantage will be key for the Bundesliga leaders.

There are three changes to the Bayern side tonight. Joao Cancelo drops to the bench against his parent club alongside Mané and Muller, with Upamecano, Goretzka and Coman replacing them.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT today, Tuesday 11th April, at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream.

US: watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

Football fans in the US can watch a Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream and every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+, from the group stages to the final.

You can get a one-month free trial of Paramount+ here (opens in new tab) using the code PICARD. After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

The Paramount+ free trial is only available with the US and the offer ends on 30th April.

Travelling overseas?

Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad without being blocked (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Man City vs Bayern Munich | Paramount+ 30-day trial (opens in new tab)

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with this 30-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5 a month (with ads) once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Champions League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Champions League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream!

Can you watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich in the UK?

Rights to show Manchester City vs Bayern Munich and all UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch all of the Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab) as well as through the BT Sport website and apps. Manchester City vs Bayern Munich will be on BT Sport 1 in HD and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K.

(opens in new tab) BT TV customers: Grab BT Sport from just £10 a month (opens in new tab) Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month, down from £17 while the deal lasts. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for £16.

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £30 per month. It's a rolling one-month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Champions League for £30 (opens in new tab)

The nifty BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime.

More top-flight soccer: Premier League live stream

Watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live stream kick-off times

Global Manchester City vs Bayern Munich kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 5am (Wednesday)

5am (Wednesday) New Zealand: 7am (Wednesday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 11th April

Benfica v Inter

Man City v Bayern

Wednesday 12th April

Real Madrid v Chelsea

AC Milan v Napoli

Tuesday 18th April

Napoli v AC Milan

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Wednesday 19th April

Inter v Benfica

Bayern v Man City