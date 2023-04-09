Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the 2023 Premier League free online and on TV today, team news

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

Liverpool vs Arsenal is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The Premier League clash is also available on Sky Sports in the UK and is streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be travelling away from home. Full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV today just below.

The teams are in and Liverpool make five changes from the goalless draw with Chelsea as Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all return. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones start in midfield while Thiago makes his return from injury on the bench. Arsenal, meanwhile, make just the one change as Bukayo Saka returns to the XI in the place of Leandro Trossard. That means Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard all start. Rob Holding continues at centre-back alongside Gabriel, with Ben White right-back and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left. Emile Smith Rowe, Trossard and Jorginho are all on the bench.

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: match preview

Liverpool against Arsenal is one of the biggest fixtures of any Premier League calendar, but today's meeting between two of English football's giants carries even more weight than usual. The table-topping Gunners will look to make a statement win at the home of the 2019/20 champions, who have struggled to put together any sort of form in an increasingly chastening season and must win to keep alive any faint hopes of Champions League football next term.

Ten points off a Champions League spot, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool must win.

Liverpool have seldom looked so lethargic and out of ideas as they have in Jurgen Klopp's seventh full season in the Anfield dugout. Without a win since what had seemed to be a restorative 7-0 gubbing of Manchester United at the beginning of March, the Reds followed up a harrowing 4-1 defeat to Manchester City last Saturday with a tepid midweek goalless draw with Chelsea. Mo Salah was either dropped or rested, depending on your point of view, at Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool's 23-goal Egyptian King returns can return to both the starting XI and his regal best this afternoon. Virgil van Dijk was ill midweek and will face a late fitness test to determine his involvement. Ten points off a Champions League spot, Klopp's side must win.

There's an inevitability to Arsenal at the minute that hasn't been seen in North London since the days of Arsene Wenger and the Invincibles. Mikel Arteta's side keep swatting aside opponents with the minimum fuss, last weekend's 4-1 destruction of Leeds achieved despite the Spaniard resting Bukayo Saka after the England winger's efforts with the national team. Gabriel Jesus was back among the goals last weekend after a knee injury and the Brazilian's understanding with compatriot and near-namesake Gabriel Martinelli continues to bear fruit. Even Granit Xhaka and Ben White – two goals in two and two in four respectively – are finding the net regularly. The Gunners have responded to the February defeat by title challengers Manchester City in perfect fashion, with seven straight wins. Another today and they really will be looking good for a first title in nearly two decades.

Liverpool vs Arsenal kicks off at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am EDT at Anfield today, Sunday 9th April. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere.

USA: Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League.

UK: Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Liverpool vs Arsenal. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Liverpool vs Arsenal, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

Liverpool vs Arsenal kick-off time

Global Liverpool vs Arsenal kick-off times

UK: 4.30pm

4.30pm Central Europe: 5.30pm

5.30pm USA (EDT/PDT): 11.30am / 8.30am

11.30am / 8.30am Australia: 1.30am (Monday)

1.30am (Monday) New Zealand: 3.30am (Monday)

All times 3pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Sunday 9th April

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace, 2pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal, 4.30pm

Saturday 15th April

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United, 12.30pm

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton vs Fulham

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Leicester City, 5.30pm

Sunday 16th April

West Ham United vs Arsenal, 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 4.30pm

Monday 17th April

Leeds United vs Liverpool, 8pm

Friday 21st April

Arsenal vs Southampton, 8pm

Saturday 22nd April

Fulham vs Leeds United, 12.30pm

Brentford vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Sunday 23rd April

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham United, 2pm

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm

Tuesday 25th April

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace, 7.30pm

Aston Villa vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Leicester City, 8pm

Wednesday 26th April

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 7.30pm

Chelsea vs Brentford, 7.45pm

West Ham United vs Liverpool, 7.45pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal, 8pm

Thursday 27th April

Everton vs Newcastle United, 7.45pm

Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth, 7.45pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, 8.15pm

Saturday 29th April

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United, 12.30pm

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal vs Chelsea. 5.30pm

Sunday 30th April

AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United, 2pm

Fulham vs Manchester City, 2pm

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 2pm

Newcastle United vs Southampton, 2pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur. 4.30pm