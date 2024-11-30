Free Ireland vs Australia rugby live stream: how to watch the 2024 Autumn Nations Series today, start time, team news

Ireland play Australia as the final fixture of the Autumn Nations Series 2024 promises to bring a spectacular tournament to a thrilling climax. Kick off is at 3.10pm GMT. Fans can watch the Autumn Nations Series live streams from anywhere with a VPN. Here's how to catch the Ireland vs Australia live streams from wherever you are in the world.

Ireland will be determined to end their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a bang. Andy Farrell's side have recovered from a 23-13 defeat to New Zealand in their tournament opener with victories over Argentina and Fiji, the latter a 52-17 blowout last weekend, and the head coach should welcome back rested big hitters such as Garry Ringrose, Jack Crowley and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Australia, meanwhile, will want to put last weekend's 27-13 loss to Scotland behind them. Joe Schmidt has restored a good deal of confidence to the Wallabies this tour after an especially impressive victory over England but the head coach will be sweating on the fitness of inspirational centre Joseph Suaalii, who had to be replaced after making a big tackle last week at Murrayfield. Schmidt is returning to face the team he used to coach, only adding an extra level of intrigue to the final test match of 2024.

Every Autumn Series match including Ireland vs Australia is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus. If staying up late Down Under you can catch the match live on Stan Sport. And rugby fans up early in the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV. Lucky rugby fans in Ireland, though, can enjoy the match on Virgin Media Play for free.

Ireland vs Australia team news

Ireland XV: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose.

Australia XV: Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou; Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight; Harry Wilson (capt)

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Tane Edmed, Harry Potter.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia live in Ireland for FREE

Great news, rugby fans in Ireland! Virgin Medis Play has the rights to show Ireland vs Australia, the final game in the the Autumn Nations Series 2024, live and in its entirety.

You just need to log on to Virgin Media Play's website and follow all the action live. It's also on Virgin Media 1.

The Ireland vs Australia build-up starts at 2pm GMT on Virgin Media 1 ahead of kick-off at 3.10pm.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia live in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports to your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

Finally, you can stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Ireland vs Australia live in the USA

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including Saturday's Ireland vs Australia live stream.

Kick off time is at 10:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can get an entire year's Peacock TV for $19.99 in the Black Friday sale. It's usually $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

Ireland vs Australia live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch Ireland vs Australia. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch Ireland vs Australia live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Nord VPN deal: Grab up to 70% off

NordVPN, which you may have seen advertised on TV, radio or internet, is one of the safest and speediest VPNs when it comes to streaming and unblocking streaming services. Prices are affordable, too, which is a real bonus for sports fans. Especially if you snag this tasty discounted deal.

Not used a VPN before? It's all quite straightforward:

1. Sign up NordVPN using the deal above to get the discount.

2. Install the NordVPN app on your device.

3. Hit 'connect' and then select your virtual location – whether it's the UK, US, Australia or more far-flung location.

4. Head to your usual streaming service and voila, the service will think that you're back at home. This tricks works with BBC iPlayer as well, FYI if you're a Brit abroad.

5. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can always sign up, give it a go, and then cancel.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 – fixture list & TV times

All times GMT

Saturday 30th November 2024

