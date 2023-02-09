India vs Australia live stream: how to watch the 1st Test

Watch India vs Australia live stream

Looking for an India vs Australia live stream? We got you. This 1st Test is free to watch in Australia with Kayo via their 7-day trial. US fans can watch on ESPN Plus and Willow TV (via Sling) while UK fans can see all the action on BT Sport. Outside your home country right now? Simply use a VPN to watch your local India vs Australia live stream from anywhere.

Watch India vs Australia live stream: game preview

India and Australia go head-to-head in this, the first of a four-match series between the two leading sides in Test cricket.

India have won the last three Test series between these two teams, including two Down Under, with a decade having passed since the tourists last won the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Australia come into this series in good form, but could be undone by some big injuries, with with pace men Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc both sidelined for this first encounter in Nagpur along with allrounder Cameron Green

The series looks likely to be one determined by spin, with India captain Rohit Sharma boasting a wealth of options of options at his disposal.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are all available for the hosts, however India will be without injured pace man Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs Australia started on Thursday at 9.30am IST / 3pm AEDT / 4am GMT / 11pm ET at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Australia have already been skittled for 177 in their first innings with India now at the crease.

USA: Watch India vs Australia live stream

In the US, cricket fans have two live stream options to watch the India vs Australia 1st Test, with both ESPN Plus and Willow TV (opens in new tab) showing the clash.

Play is due to get underway at 11pm ET / 8pm PT across all five days of the Test.

An ESPN Plus+ monthly plans currently costs $9.99 a month, but there's savings to be had by taking out an annual subscription is priced at a discounted $99.99 a year.

Willow TV is meanwhile available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon and more.

If you don't have cable, there's also the option of getting Willow TV via streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). Sling Blue is $40 per month (opens in new tab) with an introductory offer of $20 for your first month. Already have Sling? You can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month.

Alternatively, you can sign up to the cricket only on Sling for just $10 per month with the introductory offer of your first month for just $7.

(opens in new tab) India vs Australia live on Sling ($7 first month) (opens in new tab)

Catch this Test series and much more cricket besides with this sporting offer. It's $10 per month to get all of Willow TVs cricket through Sling with no need to sign-up to the whole Sling package. Get your first month for just $7 here. No long contracts. Cancel at any time.

Watch India vs Australia from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular India vs Australia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any India vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN we've tested. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch NFL live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for India vs Australia

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For India vs Australia, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Kayo.

3. Then head over to Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the India vs USA live stream!

Australia: India vs Australia live stream

(opens in new tab) Aussies looking to cheer on the Baggy Greens at home can watch India vs Australia on Fox Sports 501 and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 3pm AEDT on each day. Don't have Fox? You best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as international cricket. Once the trial is up, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. For those wanting to watch home coverage of the cricket from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

India: watch India vs Australia live stream

Star Sports (opens in new tab) is where the actions at for sports fans looking to watch this Test series in India.

You can watch live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test either via the Star Sports 1 TV channel or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Play is set to get going at 9.30am IST across all five days of the match.

A Disney Plus Hotstar subscription currently starts at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499.

Those of you wanting to live stream India vs Australia on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

Remember: use a VPN to access DAZN when travelling overseas. (opens in new tab)

UK: watch India vs Australia live stream

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the rights to show every match of this Test series in the UK.

Play is set to begin each day at the somewhat inconvenient time of 4am GMT.

You can live stream India vs Australia using BT Sport's £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which gets you full access BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC - all without a long-term commitment.

The BT Sport app will meanwhile let you watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

NZ: watch India vs Australia live stream

Pay TV service Sky Sport (opens in new tab) will be showing India vs Australia live in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 5pm NZDT across all five days of the 1st Test.

If you're not a Sky Sport subscriber via cable, there's the option of its streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It currently costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, with the service also showing every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

India vs Australia Test series schedule 2023

(All times GMT)

1st Test

Thursday, February 9 - Monday, February 13



Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

2nd Test

Friday, February 17 - Tuesday, February 21



Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3rd Test

Wednesday, March 1 - Sunday, March 5



Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

4th Test

Thursday, March 9 - Monday, March 13



Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad