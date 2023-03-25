Gonzaga Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies live stream 2023: how to watch the March Madness Elite 8 online

Watch Gonzaga vs UConn live stream 2023

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs the University of Connecticut Huskies will be live on TBS in the USA. No cable? Stream TBS via Sling. You can also watch March Madness games live on ESPN Player and BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be overseas. Full details on how to watch a Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Uconn Huskies live stream online and on TV below.

Best USA deal: Gonzaga vs UConn live stream on Sling Blue
Best UK deal: Gonzaga vs UConn live stream on ESPN Player (£9.99/m)

Gonzaga vs UConn: Elite 8 preview

The Sweet 16 is always a big decider for at least a few teams in their tournament journey, but both Gonzaga and UConn prevailed to make their way to the Elite 8. It’s no surprise that the No. 3 Bulldogs and No.4 Huskies made it this far, but the road to the Final Four certainly won’t be any easier as the two face off on Saturday night.

UConn had very little trouble with Arkansas, running away with an 88-65 victory on their near-flawless play. Both Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins had stellar games, putting up 18 and 24 points respectively. Hawkins was also 100% 9-9 from the free-throw line. Sanogo is averaging 17.6 points per game, while Hawkins’ 16.1 is nothing to scoff at. UConn is 13-7 in Big East matchups this year.

The Bulldogs struggled with their round of 16 matchup against UCLA, narrowly spinning up a 79-76 win with a late three-pointer. On the heels of Drew Timme, who led the team with 36 points and 13 rebounds, Gonzaga sealed their jump to the next round where they will certainly be tested once again. 14-2 in WCC play, everyone will need to step up if they plan to see the light of the Final Four.

Saturday night will see one of the best matchups of the tournament thus far as these two fan favorites face off to see who has what it takes to make it to the Final Four.

Tip-off is at 8:49 pm ET Saturday, 25th March. That's 12:59 am Sunday morning in the UK. Read on for how to watch a Gonzaga vs UConn live stream in the US, UK, Australia, and beyond...

US: Watch Gonzaga vs UConn without cable

American coverage of March Madness is split across four different cable channels: TruTV, TBS, TNT, and CBS. However, the remaining games of the Elite 8 and Final Four, as well as the Final, are split between TBS and CBS.

Saturday's Gonzaga vs UConn clash is on TBS. Those without cable can use a cord-cutting service, such as Sling.

A Sling Blue subscription has you covered for TBS and a ton of other premium channels. It costs just $20 for your first month. It's then $40 for Sling thereafter, but you can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) Watch March Madness on Sling for $20 (opens in new tab)

Sling offers a whole range of channels for those without cable, including TBS, TNT and TruTV on its Sling Blue package. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half price. To add the CBS games for free, subscribe to Paramount Plus with its 30-day free trial. Use the code 'PICARD'. No long contracts. Cancel any time.

Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV are three other options which include all the required cable channels, including TBS and CBS, but they are much pricier options.

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99/month, while YouTube TV has an offer that means you’ll pay $54.99/month for the first three months and $64.99 thereafter, although you can cancel both at any time.

Watch Gonzaga vs UConn live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular March Madness live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any 2023 March Madness live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for March Madness. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the NCAA basketball live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Gonzaga vs UConn

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Gonzaga vs UConn, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling.

3. Then head over to Sling (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Gonzaga vs UConn live stream on TBS.

UK: Watch Gonzaga vs UConn live stream

ESPN Player is the best place to watch March Madness in the UK and Ireland, with every game – including Gonzaga vs UConn – available to watch live for just £9.99. That gets you access for a whole month, which means you're covered until the NCAA men's championship game on 3rd April – and beyond.

ESPN Player is only available via the web, Apple and Android phones and tablets, and Android TV, but it does support Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, so you can beam it from your mobile device to a compatible TV or streamer.

Stuck outside Blighty at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the Gonzaga Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies live stream without being blocked.

ESPN Player streams over 10,000 live sports events a year, including the whole of March Madness, plus college football, X Games, and Major League Lacrosse. It also includes access to award-winning sports films such as OJ: Made in America and ESPN's excellent 30 for 30 series.

BT Sport will also show March Madness live, with coverage split between BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4. The first games to be shown will be the First Four, which starts on Tuesday 14th March at 10:30 pm.

Not a BT subscriber? Try BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). For £30 a month, the monthly pass lets you watch March Madness live online or via an app, without tying you into a lengthy contract.

Watch Gonzaga vs UConn in Australia

Hoops fans in Oz can catch all the NCAA college basketball on Foxtel. Another – cheaper – option is to stream Foxtel via Kayo (opens in new tab), Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo is offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, membership costs from $25 a month. Pretty handy if you fancy watching Gonzaga Bulldogs vs UConn Huskies without paying a cent.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN (opens in new tab). Details just above.

March Madness 2023 schedule

NCAA men's basketball schedule



March 14-15: First Four

March 16-17: First Round

March 18-19: Second Round

March 23-24: Sweet Sixteen

March 25-26: Elite Eight

April 1: Final Four

April 3: National Championship

NCAA women's basketball schedule



March 15-16: First Four

March 17-18: First Round

March 19-20: Second Round

March 24-25: Sweet Sixteen

March 26-27: Elite Eight

March 31: Final Four

April 2: National Championship

You can download a printable bracket for the men's tournament from the NCAA website here (opens in new tab).