Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia final free online and on TV

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan is free to watch on Canale 5 in Italy. It's on ViaPlay in the UK, Paramount+ (free trial) in the US. You can also watch a Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream today on DAZN in Japan, Spain and Germany. Use a VPN to watch your usual free stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch tonight's Fiorentina vs Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final just below.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream: match preview

It isn't just the fact that Fiorentina and Inter Milan are meeting in the Coppa Italia final that proves they are Italy's two finest cup sides. The former has reached the Europa Conference League showpiece against West Ham, while the latter – defending champions – will meet Manchester City in the Champions League final. Both know how to win when matches get tight, with a fascinating contest all but guaranteed.

Fiorentina struggled for much of the first part of the 2022/23 season but are finding form at just he right time. The Viola were 14th in Serie A in late-February but have since lost two of 14 league games to put them within touching distance of eight. Over the same period, Vincenzo Italiano's side have knocked out Braga, Sivasspor, Lech Poznan and Basel – winning at the latter to overcome a first-leg defeat – to reach the Europa Conference League final, their first continental showpiece since 1990. Though Sampdoria, Torino and a two-legged semi-final against Cremonese is hardly the most challenging route to the final, the fact that Fiorentina have conceded just once is testament to fine rear guard led by the superb Serb Nikola Milenkovic and buccaneering former Inter full-back Cristiano Braghi. Strike partnership Luka Jovic and Arthur Cabral lead the way up front.

Chasing their own cup double, Inter have plenty of notable scalps on their radar in 2022/23. Barcelona, Porto, Benfica, AC Milan and Juventus have all succumbed to Simone Inzaghi's counterattacking side in knockout competitions this term, with a Champions League final against Manchester City to come on June 10. Centre-forward pair Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko have impressed all season, with Romelu Lukaku an excellent impact substitute, the Belgian having to endure racist abuse when taking a semi-final penalty against Juve that went a long way to ensuring the Nerazzuri reach a second successive Coppa Italia final after winning the tournament last season. Sat third in Serie A, Inter are odds-on to qualify for the Champions League via their domestic finish, with the excellent Nicolo Barella attracting plenty of admiring glances in midfield.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT tonight, Wednesday 24th May, at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Make sure you know how to watch a free Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream by reading below.

ITA: watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan free online

Free live stream | Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Fiorentina vs Inter Milan will be live and free on Canale 5, via Mediaset Infinity in Italy. Simply head to the Canale 5 website and click on 'TV live' at the top. Travelling outside Italy? Use VPN to unblock Canale 5 and watch from anywhere

Watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Coppa Italia. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Champions League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN for Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Fiorentina vs Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final, you may wish to choose 'Italy' for the free stream on Canale 5.

3. Then head over toCanale 5 on your browser or device and enjoy the free Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream!

US: watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan

Football fans in the US can watch a Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream and every Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+.

You can get a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ here by signing up today. After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

The Paramount+ free trial is only available with the US. Travelling overseas?

Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad without being blocked.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan | Paramount+ 7-day trial

Watch Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with this 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Coppa Italia, Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5 a month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Can I watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan in the UK?

Tonight's clash between Fiorentina vs Inter Milan will be shown live on Viaplay in the UK.

Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal.

It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky and Virgin Media.

The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year upfront.

If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan | ViaPlay

Watch Coppa Italia, La Liga and German DFB Pokal football from new streaming service ViaPlay in the UK. ViaPlay comes with its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year upfront.

Japan, Germany, Spain: watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream

DAZN is the new home of football in Germany, Japan, Austria, Spain and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the Coppa Italia action between Fiorentina and Inter Milan as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching the Coppa Italia and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription. It could be a bargain option for those seeking a Juventus vs Monza live stream.

Watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the Coppa Italia, FA Cup, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Brazil, Germany, Spain and Japan. Try it for as little as one month. Cancel at anytime.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream kick-off times

Global Fiorentina vs Inter Milan kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 3am (Thursday)

3am (Thursday) New Zealand: 5am (Thursday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Wednesday 24th May

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan